Welsh Charity Benefits From Corporate Fundraising

Powys-based charity, Ponthafren has today received a significant donation from two-local businesses following a year of fundraising events.

Teams from sister companies SJ Roberts Construction and Lowfield Timber Frames, both based in Lowfield near Welshpool, undertook a series of fundraising events during 2023 that included both the Welshpool and Newtown 10k runs, Brynkinalt Running Festival, Lake Vyrnwy Half Marathon, Oswestry 10k and a series of bike events.

In doing so, they raised £3,500 which will support the charity in its provision of positive mental health support services across mid-Wales.

Managing Director of SJ Roberts Construction, Mike Sambrook, commented:

“The dedication that the teams at SJ Roberts and Lowfield Timber Frames have once again demonstrated to raising funds for a charity that they feel a connection with is quite phenomenal. “The events that they’ve got involved in require significant personal commitment and this is reflected in the support that they’ve received. Of course, getting involved in events is one thing, raising a sum such as that which we’ve today handed over to Ponthafren is quite another, and for that we must extend our thanks to not just the teams here, but to everyone who has supported us with donations.”

The teams also rolled out a series of cake sales, raffles and an office sweepstake.

Darren Jarman, MD at Lowfield Timber Frames, concludes: