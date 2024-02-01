Welsh Building Engineering Business Ranking in the UK’s Top 100 SME List

Focus MEP is celebrating after being commended as one of the UK’s Top 100 SMEs in the UK.

Amidst hundreds of entries from a diverse range of sectors, Focus MEP has been ranked 70th overall in the Elite Business 100 (EB100).

The EB100 are ranked on a series of categories, from community engagement to innovation and growth. These businesses are highlighted as sheer excellence within the SME community and showcased for their dedication to a thriving entrepreneurial Britain.

“The EB100 is evidence of the overwhelming entrepreneurial spirit in Britain. Across every sector, we have seen truly impressive businesses that are devoted to achieving in all areas,” said Piers Linney, Former investor on BBC's Dragon's Den and Co-Founder of Implement AI. “Focus MEP are innovators in the British SME community and deserve the spotlight shone on them from the Elite Business 100,” said Scott English, Brand Director of Elite Business. “This definitive league illustrates the crème de la crème of UK SMEs”.

This is the second year of the competition, with a dramatically increased number of applicants entering since 2023. Judges noted the impressive sales and growth figures, community spirit and engagement and overall high standard of entries this year.

“I am incredibly proud of Focus MEP’s ranking in the UK's Top 100 SME List. This achievement highlights our team's hard work and commitment to excellence in engineering services. It's a significant milestone that motivates us to continue delivering our services and contributing to the UK's entrepreneurial sector.” said Matthew Phillips, Director at Focus MEP.

The Focus MEP team takes great pride in not only delivering exceptional services to our clients but also in being recognised as a Top 100 UK business.

For more information about Focus MEP visit https://www.focusmep.co.uk/