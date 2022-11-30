Waste Reduction in the Workplace – Commit your Business

Business News Wales spoke to Laura Parry, Director of Sero Zero Waste, about being Newport’s first zero waste refill shop. Offering customers the opportunity to reuse containers and packaging to refill and reuse, eliminating the use of single use plastic. Laura discusses her plans to work with more local businesses to become greener.
With a business vision to reduce plastic waste and consumer impact on the environment, Laura speaks about how her business is already working towards the Keep Wales Tidy initiative of the four R’s- Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Repair, as well as their collaboration with Plastic Free Newport.
Whilst Sero Zero is a business reducing waste in a retail environment, the firm also operates as a community hub, providing workshops to local businesses, helping them to become more sustainable.
Keep Wales Tidy are on a mission of building a network of businesses across Wales that are dedicated to the Caru Cymru movement and celebrate the positive actions they’re taking to eliminate litter and waste.
Find out more about the Keep Wales Tidy ‘Commit to Cutting Your Waste’ network.
If you are interested in Sero Zero Waste helping your business become greener, see more about their workshops here.