Warning for Parents to be Conscious of Excess Screen Time

The Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Social Media, Chris Elmore MP, is urging parents and carers across the country to be extra vigilant as to what their children are doing online. The warning comes following an unprecedented rise in screen time among young people as social distancing measures remain in place.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) has warned that millions of children are at an increased risk of harm as the proportion of their day-to-day lives spent online increases. School closures and the strict public health restrictions in place due to COVID-19 mean that more and more families are relying on technology and digital solutions to keep children learning, entertained, and connected with the outside world. Unicef is particularly concerned that the sudden lack of face-to-face contact may be resulting in heightened risk-taking online, such as sending sexualised images. Increased and unstructured time online may also expose children to potentially harmful and violent content as well as a greater exposure to cyberbullying.

The Welsh Labour MP for Ogmore is encouraging parents to have open and regular conversations with their children about how and who they are communicating with on the internet. He has also added his support to Unicef’s call on the UK Government and social media companies to do more to protect young people against online harms.

Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Social Media and Welsh Labour MP for Ogmore, Chris Elmore, said: