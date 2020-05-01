Warning for Parents to be Conscious of Excess Screen Time

The Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Social Media, Chris Elmore MP, is urging parents and carers across the country to be extra vigilant as to what their children are doing online. The warning comes following an unprecedented rise in screen time among young people as social distancing measures remain in place.
The United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) has warned that millions of children are at an increased risk of harm as the proportion of their day-to-day lives spent online increases. School closures and the strict public health restrictions in place due to COVID-19 mean that more and more families are relying on technology and digital solutions to keep children learning, entertained, and connected with the outside world. Unicef is particularly concerned that the sudden lack of face-to-face contact may be resulting in heightened risk-taking online, such as sending sexualised images. Increased and unstructured time online may also expose children to potentially harmful and violent content as well as a greater exposure to cyberbullying.
The Welsh Labour MP for Ogmore is encouraging parents to have open and regular conversations with their children about how and who they are communicating with on the internet. He has also added his support to Unicef’s call on the UK Government and social media companies to do more to protect young people against online harms.
Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Social Media and Welsh Labour MP for Ogmore, Chris Elmore, said:
“It’s completely understandable that children and young people are spending more time online. We’re all looking for different ways to connect with people while we can’t be together physically and many people also use technology to keep themselves entertained. This rise in screen time can have a significant impact on our mental health though and it’s also crucial that we’re all more vigilant against the many online harms that are out there.
“I’d urge parents and carers across the UK to make sure they know what their children are getting up to online and to make themselves aware of what threats are out there.
“It’s also vital that the UK Government looks at this issue urgently to prevent young people from being exposed to inappropriate content, as well as ensuring that we don’t have a mental health crisis on top of the immediate public health crisis.”