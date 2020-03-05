Wales’ Largest Science and Discovery Centre Announces New Exhibits

Wales’ largest science and discovery centre, Techniquest, will unveil new exhibits and more facilities this spring following the largest refurbishment since the current building opened in 1995.

The project has been four years in planning, with the build-work given the green light last summer. Techniquest will be transformed, with a new extension that will modify the appearance of the centre, aiming to engage more people with STEM-related content, bring new offerings and diversify Techniquest’s audience.

The refreshed science centre will house 52 new exhibits over two floors, promising innovative, exciting content that appeals to a wide range of audiences. Each exhibit has been fabricated by German company Hüttinger and are in their final stages of construction before being brought to Cardiff Bay for installation.

What type of exhibits can you expect from Techniquest in 2020?

Earthquake Simulator – Standing on the earthquake platform, visitors get to experience real-life earthquake scenarios based on global events. Using historical data, the exhibit gives users the option to select what magnitude ’quake they’d like to try, including an example of one recorded in Wales.

Virtual Operating Table – Test your skills as a surgeon on Techniquest’s own operating table. Visitors can carry out virtual pacemaker procedures whilst learning about how the various stages of surgery has changed over time.

As for the building itself, images released show new areas that will be available, including a new gift shop and space for a new café facility. Techniquest’s floor space will be 60% larger than it currently is, and it will keep many of its original features such as the fulldome Planetarium and Science Theatre.

Head of Projects at Techniquest, James Summers, commented:

“Our earthquake simulator and virtual operating table are just a flavour of the fantastic new content you’ll find at Techniquest from May. “Our refreshed centre will include five key themes – biomedical science, chemistry, world issues, environmental science, and space. “Last October we unveiled our Living Wall feature to give a taster of the changes arriving at Techniquest over the coming months. It’s proven to be a popular attraction and we look forward to showcasing everything else we’ve been working on. “It has been an aim of ours to change the perception of our centre and appeal to a wider demographic, and especially to an older audience. We’re confident these changes will do just that – re-establishing us as a major player amongst science and discovery attractions in the UK.”

As work continues on the extension, Techniquest remains open where visitors can still enjoy all current exhibits, expand their knowledge through various workshops and engage with STEM-related content.

The centre will briefly close for two weeks at the beginning of May before reopening with brand-new exhibits and a fresh new look.