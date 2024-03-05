Wales Food and Drink Awards 2024 Finalists Unveiled: Celebrating the best Food & Drink Businesses in Wales

Finalists of the Wales Food and Drink Awards 2024 have been announced today. An overwhelming number of entries were received from businesses based across the country, from artisanal producers to sustainable innovators, entries reflect the richness and diversity of Welsh Food and Drink sector.

88 finalists have been shortlisted in 17 categories. Supported by Castell Howell, these awards celebrate the excellence, innovation and dedication of producers within the Wales Food and Drink Industry.

Bob Clark, Chair of Judges said:



“With so many amazing people, behind some fantastic companies, inspiring stories, products and achievements, when it came to judging given the strength of all who had entered, it certainly gave the judges a big challenge, but also a real testament to the strength, breadth and exciting future for our food and drink industry in Wales. We would like to thank all who have entered this year’s awards and congratulate those who have made it through to the short list”

Liz Brookes, Co-Founder of the awards said:

“The finalists stand as shining examples of the dedication and passion that drive Wales' Food and Drink landscape forward, setting standards of excellence for the entire industry. We look forward to celebrating and highlighting the amazing producers and industry champions we have across Wales at the awards evening in May.”

Haydn Pugh, Head of Sales and Marketing Castell Howell and headline sponsor, commented:

“Compiling a shortlist seems to become more challenging every year with the quality, and number of entries, proving a difficult task for the panel. Congratulations to all who’ve made it this far and sorry to those who haven’t, we hope that you’ll enter next year again. Good luck to all finalists, we look forward to seeing you at the award ceremony in May.”

All finalists are invited to attend an interview chaired by Bob Clark, Start-up investor in the Wales Food & Drink Sector. The panel is made up of sponsors and selection of experts in the sector; Alison Lea-Wilson, MD of Halen Mon and deputy chair of the Food and Drink Wales Industry Board, Maggie Ogunbanwo – creator of Maggies, An African Twist to Your Everyday Dish, Robin Williams, Founder of Brighter Foods, Sarah Lewis, Deputy Director of Lantra Wales, Nerys Howell, Howel Food Consultancy, Rhys Iley, founder of Cribyn Coffee Company, Katharine Shipley, founder of Food Curious Food, Yash C Dhutia, MD of Ferrari’s Coffee, David Llewellyn, Head Chef, Product development at CO-OP, Scott Davies, founder of Hilltop Honey, Giles Drewett, founder of Plant-Ex Ingredients Ltd.

Finalists for 2024 Wales Food and Drink Awards are:

Apprentice of the year – Cambrian Training

Thomas Hunter – Cardiff Distillery

Daniel James – Fabulous Fish

Stefania Kistyova – Radnor Hills

Adam Jones – Swans Farm Shop

Kian Rhichards – The Gourmet Butcher

Ethan Wodecki – The Vale Resort

Artisan Business of the Year

Caerleon Village Bakery

Caws Penhelyg

Cradoc’s Savoury Biscuits

Gwenynfa Pen-y-Bryn Apiary

Welsh Saucery

Business Resilience Award – Sponsored by Shirgar

Blas ar Fwyd Cyf

Blaenafon Cheddar Company

The Moody Cow

Ground Bakery

Drinks Producer of the Year (more than 5 employees) – Asda

Brecon Carreg

Glamorgan Brewing

Gower Brewery

In the Welsh Wind Distillery

Ty-Nant Spring Water

Entrepreneur of the Year

Jonathan Williams – Barti Ddu Spiced Rum

Richard Lewis – Becws Mon Bakery

Kristian Cuffin – Cuffed-in Coffee

Richard Abbey – Do Goodly Foods

Kate Jenkins – Gower Cottage Brownies

Abigail Chamberlain – Welsh Luxury Hamper

Exporter of the Year

Evan Evans Brewery

Henllan Bread (UK)

Drop Bear Beer

Bullion Rum

Farm to Fork Producer of the Year – Sponsored by Itch Investors

Brookes Wye Valley Dairy

Cig Dulas Meat

Cwmfarm Charcuterie Products

Pembrokeshire Gold

Pembrokeshire Lamb

Food and Drink Champion of the Year – Sponsored by Asda

Forage Farm Shop & Kitchen

The Secret Hospitality

Just Perfect Contact Catering

Loving Welsh Food

Pugh’s Garden Village

The Welsh House

Food Producer of the Year – Sponsored by Hugh James

South Caernarfon Creameries

Siwgr a Sbeis

Siwgr a Sbeis Caws Teifi Cheese

Puffin Produce

Marios Ice Cream

Innovation Award – Supported by Food Innovation Wales

Conwy Kombucha

Dunbia Llanbydder

Evan Evans Brewery

Hive Mind Mead & Brew

Monarch Crisps

Local Community Award – Swansea University

Belle Vue Tea Rooms

Cuffed-in Coffee

The Cookalong clwb

Wrexham Lager’s F Jones Initiative

Rising Star of the Year – Cywain

Matthew Rees – Carmarthen Ham

Christian Evans – SXC Gin

Laura Gilbert – The Gower Gin Company Ltd

Jade Garston – Wild Moon Distillery Ltd

Ben Reed – Bullion Rum

Andrea Toniolo Staggemeier – Bosa Nova Chocolate

Scale-up Company of the Year – BIC Innovation

Do Goodly Food

Drop Bear Beer

Mallows Bottling

Totally Welsh

Ty-Nant Spring Water

Small Drinks Producer of the Year (less than 5 employees)

Bragdy Cybi

Da Mhile Distillery

Gasm Drinks

The Gower Gin Company

Llanfairpwll Distillery

Start-Up of the Year – Sponsored by FDF Cymru

Tidy Tea

Patisserie Verte

Daisy Bank Dairy

The Dell Vineyard

Mor Ladron

Ty Madoc Cider

Sustainable Values Award – Sponsored by Pembrokeshire Creamery

Bluestone Brewing

Green Up Farm

St David’s Old Farmhouse Brewery

Glaslyn

Golden Hooves

Radnor Hills

Wales Food and Drink Upskilling Business of the year – Sponsored by Sgiliau Bwyd a Diod Cymru

Brecon Carreg

Glaslyn

In the Welsh Wind Distillery

South Caernarfon Creameries

The awards are also supported and sponsored by: Academii, Kilsby Williams & Stills.

The winners will be announced at the black-tie awards ceremony, hosted at the iconic Brangwyn Hall in Swansea on the 9th May. The event will bring together industry leaders, producers, distributors, and enthusiasts to celebrate the achievements of the finalists and the broader Welsh food and drink community.

Tickets are now on sale for the Wales Food and Drink Awards at https://foodanddrinkawards.wales/