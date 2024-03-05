Wales Food and Drink Awards 2024 Finalists Unveiled: Celebrating the best Food & Drink Businesses in Wales

Finalists of the Wales Food and Drink Awards 2024 have been announced today. An overwhelming number of entries were received from businesses based across the country, from artisanal producers to sustainable innovators, entries reflect the richness and diversity of Welsh Food and Drink sector.
88 finalists have been shortlisted in 17 categories. Supported by Castell Howell, these awards celebrate the excellence, innovation and dedication of producers within the Wales Food and Drink Industry.
Bob Clark, Chair of Judges said:
“With so many amazing people, behind some fantastic companies, inspiring stories, products and achievements, when it came to judging given the strength of all who had entered, it certainly gave the judges a big challenge, but also a real testament to the strength, breadth and exciting future for our food and drink industry in Wales. We would like to thank all who have entered this year’s awards and congratulate those who have made it through to the short list”
Liz Brookes, Co-Founder of the awards said:
“The finalists stand as shining examples of the dedication and passion that drive Wales' Food and Drink landscape forward, setting standards of excellence for the entire industry. We look forward to celebrating and highlighting the amazing producers and industry champions we have across Wales at the awards evening in May.”
Haydn Pugh, Head of Sales and Marketing Castell Howell and headline sponsor, commented:
“Compiling a shortlist seems to become more challenging every year with the quality, and number of entries, proving a difficult task for the panel. Congratulations to all who’ve made it this far and sorry to those who haven’t, we hope that you’ll enter next year again. Good luck to all finalists, we look forward to seeing you at the award ceremony in May.”
All finalists are invited to attend an interview chaired by Bob Clark, Start-up investor in the Wales Food & Drink Sector. The panel is made up of sponsors and selection of experts in the sector; Alison Lea-Wilson, MD of Halen Mon and deputy chair of the Food and Drink Wales Industry Board, Maggie Ogunbanwo – creator of Maggies, An African Twist to Your Everyday Dish, Robin Williams, Founder of Brighter Foods, Sarah Lewis, Deputy Director of Lantra Wales, Nerys Howell, Howel Food Consultancy, Rhys Iley, founder of Cribyn Coffee Company, Katharine Shipley, founder of Food Curious Food, Yash C Dhutia, MD of Ferrari’s Coffee, David Llewellyn, Head Chef, Product development at CO-OP, Scott Davies, founder of Hilltop Honey, Giles Drewett, founder of Plant-Ex Ingredients Ltd.
Finalists for 2024 Wales Food and Drink Awards are:
Apprentice of the year – Cambrian Training
- Thomas Hunter – Cardiff Distillery
- Daniel James – Fabulous Fish
- Stefania Kistyova – Radnor Hills
- Adam Jones – Swans Farm Shop
- Kian Rhichards – The Gourmet Butcher
- Ethan Wodecki – The Vale Resort
Artisan Business of the Year
- Caerleon Village Bakery
- Caws Penhelyg
- Cradoc’s Savoury Biscuits
- Gwenynfa Pen-y-Bryn Apiary
- Welsh Saucery
Business Resilience Award – Sponsored by Shirgar
- Blas ar Fwyd Cyf
- Blaenafon Cheddar Company
- The Moody Cow
- Ground Bakery
Drinks Producer of the Year (more than 5 employees) – Asda
- Brecon Carreg
- Glamorgan Brewing
- Gower Brewery
- In the Welsh Wind Distillery
- Ty-Nant Spring Water
Entrepreneur of the Year
- Jonathan Williams – Barti Ddu Spiced Rum
- Richard Lewis – Becws Mon Bakery
- Kristian Cuffin – Cuffed-in Coffee
- Richard Abbey – Do Goodly Foods
- Kate Jenkins – Gower Cottage Brownies
- Abigail Chamberlain – Welsh Luxury Hamper
Exporter of the Year
- Evan Evans Brewery
- Henllan Bread (UK)
- Drop Bear Beer
- Bullion Rum
Farm to Fork Producer of the Year – Sponsored by Itch Investors
- Brookes Wye Valley Dairy
- Cig Dulas Meat
- Cwmfarm Charcuterie Products
- Pembrokeshire Gold
- Pembrokeshire Lamb
Food and Drink Champion of the Year – Sponsored by Asda
- Forage Farm Shop & Kitchen
- The Secret Hospitality
- Just Perfect Contact Catering
- Loving Welsh Food
- Pugh’s Garden Village
- The Welsh House
Food Producer of the Year – Sponsored by Hugh James
- South Caernarfon Creameries
Siwgr a Sbeis
- Caws Teifi Cheese
- Puffin Produce
- Marios Ice Cream
Innovation Award – Supported by Food Innovation Wales
- Conwy Kombucha
- Dunbia Llanbydder
- Evan Evans Brewery
- Hive Mind Mead & Brew
- Monarch Crisps
Local Community Award – Swansea University
- Belle Vue Tea Rooms
- Cuffed-in Coffee
- The Cookalong clwb
- Wrexham Lager’s F Jones Initiative
Rising Star of the Year – Cywain
- Matthew Rees – Carmarthen Ham
- Christian Evans – SXC Gin
- Laura Gilbert – The Gower Gin Company Ltd
- Jade Garston – Wild Moon Distillery Ltd
- Ben Reed – Bullion Rum
- Andrea Toniolo Staggemeier – Bosa Nova Chocolate
Scale-up Company of the Year – BIC Innovation
- Do Goodly Food
- Drop Bear Beer
- Mallows Bottling
- Totally Welsh
- Ty-Nant Spring Water
Small Drinks Producer of the Year (less than 5 employees)
- Bragdy Cybi
- Da Mhile Distillery
- Gasm Drinks
- The Gower Gin Company
- Llanfairpwll Distillery
Start-Up of the Year – Sponsored by FDF Cymru
- Tidy Tea
- Patisserie Verte
- Daisy Bank Dairy
- The Dell Vineyard
- Mor Ladron
- Ty Madoc Cider
Sustainable Values Award – Sponsored by Pembrokeshire Creamery
- Bluestone Brewing
- Green Up Farm
- St David’s Old Farmhouse Brewery
- Glaslyn
- Golden Hooves
- Radnor Hills
Wales Food and Drink Upskilling Business of the year – Sponsored by Sgiliau Bwyd a Diod Cymru
- Brecon Carreg
- Glaslyn
- In the Welsh Wind Distillery
- South Caernarfon Creameries
The awards are also supported and sponsored by: Academii, Kilsby Williams & Stills.
The winners will be announced at the black-tie awards ceremony, hosted at the iconic Brangwyn Hall in Swansea on the 9th May. The event will bring together industry leaders, producers, distributors, and enthusiasts to celebrate the achievements of the finalists and the broader Welsh food and drink community.
Tickets are now on sale for the Wales Food and Drink Awards at https://foodanddrinkawards.wales/