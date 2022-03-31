Wales’ First Ever National StartUp Awards Finalists Revealed

Wales’ most exciting new businesses have been shortlisted as part of a brand new awards programme.
The StartUp Awards National Series has been launched to recognise the booming startup scene across the UK which has accelerated since the pandemic began. In 2020, when most of the world was shutting down, more than 400,000 startups were set up in Britain, with similar increases seen in other European countries.
This marked boost in newfound entrepreneurship is mirrored by a huge 2,500 applications which have been received in response to the Startup Awards National Series’ first ever call for entries.
The Wales startups that made the shortlist are a true snapshot of the future economy, with a collective turnover of over £18m and employing 587 people between them. Of the region’s great passion for entrepreneurship, one finalist said: “It is our belief that any business should be proud to class themselves as a Welsh business. The Welsh economy is being built on the grounds of up-and-coming local entrepreneurs and it is a fantastic feeling to know we are a part of this.”
The cohort of finalists announced today will be considered for the regional prizes by a panel of seasoned judges with experience founding or supporting entrepreneurial ventures. This includes Wales-based Richard Theo, CEO and co-founder of Wealthify, Rachael Flanagan, founder of Mrs Buckét, and Geryn Evans of Project Blue, a previous Wales StartUp Awards winner.
Supported nationally by BT, EY, Dell & Intel, the programme will celebrate the achievements of the amazing individuals across the UK who have turned an idea into an opportunity and taken the risk to launch a new product or service.
Co-founded by the team behind the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, the new series follows the success of the Wales StartUp Awards, after organisers recognised the exceptional potential in the startup scene across the other British regions.
Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, the creator of the StartUp Awards National Series, said:
“New firms are important for generating economic prosperity, employment opportunities and innovation. Since 2016, the Wales StartUp Awards have celebrated this amazing annual contribution to our economy by entrepreneurs and the impact they have on communities across the nation.
“Given the sheer volume of phenomenal Welsh startups we’ve heard from since then, as well as the huge post-pandemic shift in people’s desires to take their career in a new direction and set up a business against the odds, we felt it was the right time to take the programme nationwide. As in previous years, we’ve been blown away by the standard of entries from Wales and truly look forward to crowning the winners.”
The Wales final will take place at DEPOT in Cardiff on 30th June 2022.
This year’s StartUp Awards National Series finalists from Wales are:
B2B Services StartUp
Marketing Purks, Founded by Daisy Purkis
Hexa Finance, Founded by Ben Davies & Stuart Mason
Reclaim Tax Wales, Founded by Joshua Davies
See No Bounds, Founded by Charlott & Jamie McAnsh
Whitestone Media Group, Founded by Dayne & Liby Stone
Lumen SEO, Founded by Aled Nelmes
B2C Services StartUp
Revive! Auto Innovations Gogledd Cymru, Founded by Eifion Watkins
YourNorth, Founded by Kelly & Jamie Farr
GEEJ Coaching, Founded by Georgina James
KCM Fitness, Founded by Katie Clement McCreesh
Play Party Create, Founded by Danielle Johnson
Willow Daycare, Founded by Rebecca Davies
Construction & Building Services StartUp
Lattice.Site, Founded by Sankha Deep Das
Temporary Worx, Founded by Carl Morgan & Ashley Daniels
YIVER Properties, Founded by Oliver Thomas
Eclipse Recruitment, Founded by Ellis Grayson
Creative StartUp
Catflap Chats Podcast, Founded by Mikey Rowe
LUNA TIDES Productions, Founded by Thomas James
SHYDOG CREATIVE, Founded by Scott Warne & Lyanne Warne
The Virtual Assistant Experience, Founded by Hannah Roose
WCS Agency, Founded by Chelsea O'Driscoll
Digital StartUp
DCW Insights, Founded by Dean Ward
Identitech, Founded by Manoj Khetia, Scott Jones, Rosalind Burns & John Brassey
Mighty Duck, Founded by Michael O'Neill
Niche Website Builders, Founded by Adam Smith & Mark Mars
Porter, Founded by Gary Piazzon
Duke of Edinburgh’s Award
Marketing Purks, Founded by Daisy Purkis
Agile Kinetic Ltd, Founded by Peter Bishop
Lumen SEO, Founded by Aled Nelmes
YIVER Properties, Founded by Oliver Thomas
Fintech StartUp
BOXD, Founded by Gwion Thomas, Elen Hughes
Blukite Group, Founded by Christopher Hamilton
Stock-Up, Founded by Mayo Twala
Ship Shape, Founded by Daniel Sawko
Food and Drink StartUp
Communiti, Founded by James Graham
EISA Tea Co., Founded by Amy Aed & Emily Knipe
Fungtn, Founded by Zoey Henderson
The Old Bakery, Founded by Mark Maguire
Devil's Bridge Rum, Founded by Gregor Shaw
Global StartUp
Conexus, Founded by Connor Wall
MIB International, Founded by Leona Burton
Cynefn, Founded by Laura Hickman Sell
Graduate StartUp
Dill, Founded by Alex-Ioan Coldea
ELYN Boutique, Founded by Elisa Hsiao
Lunia 3D, Founded by Ken Pearce & Yousef Ahmed
Pai Language Learning, Founded by Josef Roberts & Simon Parry-Williams
NDT South Wales, Founded by Victor Ojabo
Green StartUp
Carbon AcCount, Founded by Theresa Bodner & Katherine Lewis
Drop Bear Beer Co., Founded by Joelle Drummond & Sarah McNena
Sero Zero Waste, Founded by Liz Carnevale & Laura Parry
High Street StartUp
APOTHECARY64, Founded by Craig Parker
Cuffed-in Coffee, Founded by Kristian Cuffin
U Melt Me & Gifts, Founded by Becky Oldfield
Xscape Rooms, Founded by Jordan & Nicholas Williams
Karry’s Deli, Founded by Karry Meyrick
Innovative StartUp
Cufflink, Founded by Billy Williams & Boris Grekov
Graphium, Founded by Sean Coutts, Rachel Kirby & Katie Jones
Virtus Tech, Founded by George Bellwood & Robin Davies
Route Konnect, Founded by Mohamed Binesmael, Daniel Harborne & Matteo De Rosa
Tyre Glider, Founded by Kevin Baker
Medtech & Healthtech StartUp
Agile Kinetic, Founded by Peter Bishop
Goggleminds, Founded by Azize Naji
Copner Biotech, Founded by Jordan Copner
Mobile & Emerging Technologies StartUp
Academii, Founded by Gabrielle Pring
dewin tech, Founded by Geraint Hughes
Ortharize, Founded by Jon Maddison & Chris Flynn
Identitech, Founded by Manoj Khetia, Scott Jones, Rosalind Burns, & John Brassey
Online Retail StartUp
Mallows Beauty, Founded by Ronnie Bourne & Laura Mallows
Out of Sync, Founded by Megan, Kate & Jackie Lewis
Peony & Bee, Founded by Becky Oldfield
Professional Services StartUp
Aspire Recruitment Services, Founded by Sarah Learney
Moxie People, Founded by Rich Thomas & Sam Cooper-Woolley
Family First Professionals, Founded by Daniel Davison
Support Ethics, Founded by Geraint Lethbridge
Vetted Recruitment, Founded by Deborah Loding & Laura Collings
Rural StartUp
Anglesey Bees, Founded by Dafydd Jones
HUNA, Founded by Ffion Boyesen & Bella Mossman
Cardigan Bay Properties, Founded by Helen Worrall & Tania Dutnell
The Lodge, Staylittle, Founded by Phillip Stasiw & Polly Clark
Virtually Bee, Founded by Bethan Jenkins
Arfordir, Founded by Sion Davies
Social Enterprise StartUp
Because Animals Are Worthwhile, Founded by Chloe Carter
Wrexham Feast, Founded by Samantha Harris & Joss Prince
LABRATS, Founded by Alan Owen
Prom Ally CIC, Founded by Ally Elouise
Tourism & Leisure Start-Up
By the Wye, Founded by Edith, Dawn and Dan Farnworth and Steve Salter
The Wanderlist, Founded by Laura & John Lewis
Lovetovisit, Founded by Fed Pereira, Alice Aubrey & Georgia Aubrey
Sparkle Pro Caravan Cleaning, Founded by Ian Thomas
Nomadic Washrooms, Founded by Kate & Stu Richards
Young Entrepreneur
Marketing Purks, Founded by Daisy Purkis
Dill, Founded by Alex-Ioan Coldea
Drop Bear Beer Co., Founded by Joelle Drummond & Sarah McNena
GEEJ Coaching, Founded by Georgina James
YIVER Properties, Founded by Oliver Thomas
Rising Star Award
2B Enterprising, Founded by Jayne Brewer & Sue Poole
Angladdau Enfys Funerals, Founded by Manon Williams & Louise White
Bevovisuals, Founded by Sam Beavan
Clever Cubs Club, Founded by Natalie Thomas
Gifts of Wales, Founded by Kathryn Greatorex
Micro Acres Wales, Founded by Donna Graves & Christopher Graves
Peony & Bee, Founded by Becky Oldfield
Swig Smoothies, Founded by Tomos Owen
The Virtual Assistant Experience, Founded by Hannah Roose
Tree Law, Founded by Sarah Dodd
Cardiff StartUp
Family First Professionals, Founded by Daniel Davison
Conexus, Founded by Connor Wall
Moxie People, Founded by Rich Thomas
Marketing Purks, Founded by Daisy Purkis
Lovetovisit, Founded by Fed Pereira, Alice Aubrey & Georgia Aubrey
North Wales StartUp
Revive! Auto Innovations Gogledd Cymru, Founded by Eifion Watkins
The Old Bakery, Founded by Mark Maguire
Cufflink, Founded by Billy Williams & Boris Grekov
dewin tech, Founded by Geraint Hughes
Swansea Bay StartUp
Drop Bear Beer Co., Founded by Joelle Drummon & Sarah McNena
Whitestone Media Group, Founded by Dayne Stone & Liby Stone
Temporary Worx, Founded by Carl Morgan & Ashley Daniels
DCW Insights, Founded by Dean Ward
Valleys StartUp
Niche Website Builders, Founded by Adam Smith & Mark Mars
Mallows Beauty, Founded by Ronnie Bourne & Laura Mallows
Support Ethics, Founded by Geraint Lethbridge
OLLYWOOD, Founded by Oliver Williams
