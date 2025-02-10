Wales’ Finest to Shine at Dubai’s Prestigious Food and Drink Event

Welsh food and drink companies are set to take part in one of the world’s largest food and drink exhibitions taking place in Dubai.

Gulfood 2025 is a five-day event that takes place from 17-21 February 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. It is set to host a record 5,500 exhibitors from over 190 countries, unveiling new business opportunities, meeting with suppliers, sampling new food products, and assisting with solutions to new and evolving global challenges.

Supported by the Welsh Government, 15 companies from across the industry will be attending under the Food & Drink Wales banner, all looking to open new export markets.

Welsh food and drink exports to non-EU countries were worth £202 million in 2023, with the Middle East region being a major export market for the Welsh food and drink industry.

Wales has a long association with Gulfood, which has helped promote a variety of its products to the wider region and has been a key target of growth for the industry. Exports to the UAE alone were worth £13 million in 2023, an increase of £4.3 million since 2019, which is the second largest outside of the EU.

Welsh Government Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies MS, said:

“Attending trade events like Gulfood is crucial for our food and drink producers. It provides an invaluable opportunity to showcase the exceptional quality and innovation of Welsh products on a global stage. “Expanding our export markets is not just about increasing sales, it’s about building lasting relationships and enhancing the reputation of Wales worldwide. I’m delighted to see so many of our leading producers are going to be in attendance this year, and proudly representing our fantastic food and drink industry.”

The Welsh companies exhibiting at the exhibition include Dairy Partners Limited, Rachel’s Dairy, Castle Dairies Ltd and Calon Wen Dairy Produce Ltd in the Dairy Hall (Hall 2 – Stand No: A2-24), Mornflake Mighty Oats, PGI Welsh Lamb, What’s Cooking? and Hilltop Honey Limited in the International Hall (Hall 1 stand number S1/B10).

Cwmfarm Charcutier Products, Welsh Lady Preserves, Wrexham Lager, Penderyn Distillery, Princes Group, Ocean Bay Seafoods Ltd and Golden Hooves are also attending Gulfood as part of the export visit.

Jack Davies, National Account Manager at Hilltop Honey, said:

“This will be our sixth time attending Gulfood. We’re hoping to secure new business and new distributors, whilst also reconnecting with existing customers to showcase our rebrand. “Gulfood provides an unparalleled platform for us to present our high-quality honey products to a global audience. We have always found this event to be incredibly valuable for networking and exploring new market opportunities. “This year, we are particularly excited to introduce our new packaging and receive feedback from both existing and potential customers. It's a superb way to test the market and build lasting relationships in the industry.”

Another company exhibiting in the Dairy Hall is Mornflake Mighty Oats, a brand under Morning Foods. Celebrating their 350th anniversary, they are one of the oldest family-owned companies in the UK.

Richard Jones, International Sales Manager at Mornflake Mighty Oats (Morning Foods), said:

“We have been attending Gulfood for many years, but 2025 is an exciting event for us as we are celebrating our 350th anniversary – the fourth oldest family-owned company in the UK. Currently managed by the 15th generation, we will be highlighting our new Export Oat pack. “This event provides a fantastic opportunity to connect with new and existing customers, and we are eager to present our heritage and quality products on this prestigious platform.”

Ruth Davies, owner of Cwmfarm Charcuterie, said:

‘We are really looking forward to exploring the market in Dubai, which is a first for us, somewhere we have often wanted to check out the opportunities. As a company, we hope to attract new customers, gain sales, and make new contacts. It's a superb way to test the market with our Biltong. “We have recently rebranded and have new packaging which we are excited to showcase at Guilford and get feedback on the product.'

There is also a stand activation at the Food & Drink Wales International stand S1/B10 for invited guests to try some of the Welsh food and drink available in the Middle East, which forms part of the Blas Cymru / Taste Wales roadshow.

For more information on how the Welsh Government can assist your business with exporting please visit https://businesswales.gov.wales/export/