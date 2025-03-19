Welsh Food and Drink Companies Target New Markets in Japan

A delegation of Welsh companies has visited Japan to target new markets for food and drink products.

Foodex Japan is Asia’s largest food and drink exhibition, with the Welsh Government supporting the presence of a number of producers under the Cymru/Wales banner.

The visit comes against a backdrop of wider events being held as part of ‘Wales and Japan 2025’, a year-long campaign by the Welsh Government to stimulate new economic and cultural partnerships between the two nations, with the aim of bringing long-lasting benefits to both countries.

Wales has long-standing economic ties with Japan, particularly due to inward investment by Japanese companies into Wales since the 1970s, and is currently home to 70 Japanese companies.

The Welsh delegation at Foodex included a specially made eki stamp at their exhibition stall. Eki stamps are collectible rubber ink stamps found at many train stations in Japan, and are a form of souvenir with designs typically featuring landmarks, mascots, or locally produced goods. As part of the ‘Wales and Japan 2025’ celebrations, Welsh illustrator Jonathan Edwards has created a series of five designs which celebrate the culture of the two nations.

Among the Welsh exhibitors at Foodex Japan were Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC), Aber Falls, Café de Manha, The Lobster Pot and Morning Foods.

HCC also hosted a ‘Celebration of Welsh Lamb’ event in conjunction with Welsh Government at a restaurant in Tokyo, which specialises in lamb. Chef Kazuhiro Kikuchi is a well-known advocate of lamb, having published ‘Tokyo Lamb Story’, and presented a chef’s table of Welsh lamb for buyers and potential customers.

The latest figures on Welsh food and drink exports show that their value has risen by £243 million – or 43% – since 2019. Welsh food and drink exports to non-EU countries were worth £202 million in 2023, which is an increase of £63 million since 2019, with the value of exported goods to Asia and Oceania during 2023 being £46 million, a 34% increase from £34 million in 2019.

The Welsh Government’s Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, said:

“Foodex Japan is always an important event for Welsh food and drink companies, as we continue our push to open new markets and show what we can offer on a global scale. “It is especially important this year as we celebrate the rich cultural and economic ties between Wales and Japan. It is an opportunity to develop and strengthen our relationships, and I’m sure the companies flying the flag for Wales will be able to build new and meaningful partnerships that are beneficial to both countries.”

A four-day event held at Tokyo Big Sight, Foodex Japan plays host to over 2,500 food and drink companies from more than 60 countries and regions. It is a hub for food and drink buyers from across Asia, as well as Japan, and provides a key opportunity to promote and build on the reputation of Welsh food and drink and connect with new customers across the region.

Whisky producer Aber Falls was among the delegation.

Managing director Edward Williamson said:

“We’re keen to grow our exports and are really grateful for the support of Welsh Government to be able to attend events such as these. “Increasingly whisky from Wales has a fantastic story to tell, with a number of distilleries, including ours, securing coveted PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) status. This shows how unique our product is, with a taste that cannot be replicated anywhere else in the world. The chance to raise awareness of this story in such an important whisky market as Japan, and Asia more generally, is fantastic, and we plan to make the most of it.”

Another company looking to expand their offering overseas is Anglesey-based The Lobster Pot. With a history of supplying Welsh pot caught lobster dating back to 1946, the company is hopeful that the trip will help open new markets.

Julie Hill from The Lobster Pot said:

“Events such as Foodex gives us an opportunity to show what Welsh produce can offer the world. “We’re able to give our customers a fantastic product, which is quality, sustainably-sourced shellfish. As experienced exporters to Japan, we’re hopeful that the visit will help build on our current relationships, as well as opening new opportunities in the country, and the rest of Asia.”

For more information on how the Welsh Government can assist your business with reaching new markets through trade events visit here.

For more information on how the Welsh Government can assist your business with exporting visit here.