Welsh Food and Drink Celebrated at Supermarket Event

A campaign which encourages people to appreciate Welsh food and drink marked St David's Day with a supermarket celebration.

Featuring free tasters, pop-up stalls from leading Welsh brands, musical accompaniment from a local choir, as well as a guest appearance from a former Wales international rugby player, the event was held at one of Tesco’s flagship Welsh stores at Talbot Green, south Wales.

The event forms part of the annual #CaruCymruCaruBlas #LoveWalesLoveTaste campaign by Welsh Government’s Food & Drink Wales, encouraging people to appreciate the local produce available in Wales. Last year almost 150 Welsh products received a prestigious ‘Great Taste Award’ – widely regarded as the world’s largest and most trusted food and drink accreditation scheme.

The producers featured at the event were Brains Brewery, Henllan Bakery, Hensol Castle Distillery. Llaeth y Llan and Peters Food. They were supported by former Wales and Cardiff rugby captain and local Rhondda boy, Ellis Jenkins, accompanied by a medley of Welsh song provided by Côr Godre’r Garth.

Director at Henllan Bakery, Edward Moore, said:

“The #CaruCymruCaruBlas #LoveWalesLoveTaste campaign continues to grow, and is a fantastic way to show people the variety and quality of food and drink that exists close to home. “Wales may have traditionally been known as the land of song – and rightfully so, with the wonderful singing by today’s choir – but it is increasingly making a name for itself as a leading destination for quality food and drink. Long may this continue, and I’d encourage everybody to ‘Make it Welsh’ this St. David’s Day – and beyond.”

Nathan Edwards, Tesco’s Local Buying Manager for Wales, said:

“It’s fantastic there’s such a vibrant food and drink industry in Wales, and we’re only too happy to play our part and support our local producers. “It really is noticeable the variety of different produce that has become available more recently, and it shows an industry that’s happy to innovate, try new things and keep ahead with the latest trends. I’d also like to thank our local choir, Côr Godre’r Garth, for coming along and entertaining our customers with their wonderful singing. It certainly helped bring a different ambience to your normal Saturday afternoon shopping trip.”

Ellis Jenkins said: