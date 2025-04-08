Gold Awards for Welsh Producers at Farm Shop & Deli Product Awards 2025

Two Welsh producers have been named amongst the best in Britain having picked up Gold Awards at the Farm Shop & Deli Product Awards 2025.

Radnor Hills won the accolade for their Heartsease Farm Apple & Rhubarb sparkling water, and Golden Hooves for their Smoked Cheddar. In addition, Radnor Hills also picked up a Silver Award for their Heartsease Farm Sparkling Raspberry Lemonade, while Golden Hooves were similarly rewarded for their Double Gloucester and Red Leicester cheeses.

The Farm Shop & Deli Product Awards are geared towards the finest products in the specialist food and drink sector. Supported by prominent independent retailers, wholesalers, and industry experts, the awards are overseen by a panel of judges representing different sectors of the industry.

They review all aspects of each product, including the full value chain and branding, which ensures they are not only appealing, but are also well-positioned for success in the independent sector. The awards are open to products sold in farm shops, delis, and other specialist food retailers, aiming to champion the independent sector and showcase the quality that is available.

The awards coincide with the Farm Shop & Deli Show 2025. Ten food and drink businesses were in attendance as part of a delegation under the Welsh Government’s Cymru Wales banner.

Huw Irranca-Davies MS, Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, said:

“It is really positive to see two Welsh producers named among the recipients of both the gold and silver awards at the Farm Shop & Deli Product Awards. I know how high the standards are, with competition fierce from companies across the UK and only a small number ultimately being chosen. “More generally, I am also delighted to see such a strong Welsh presence taking part in the exhibition again this year. The industry in Wales is continuing to make a mark across the world for the quality of its produce, and we’ll continue to support our businesses to help raise awareness of the good news story that is Welsh food and drink.”

The Welsh producers exhibiting as part of the Cymru Wales Pavilion are Calon Wen, Coco Pzazz, Cradoc's Savoury Biscuits, Mario’s Ice Cream, Golden Hooves, Halen Môn, Snowdonia Cheese Company, Trailhead Fine Foods, Tregroes Waffles and Welshhomestead Smokery.

More than 30 other companies are showcasing their produce under the support of the Cywain project and trade development programme, which are Welsh Government funded programmes helping food and drink producers grow and develop their businesses further.

Lucy Parr, Business Development Manager of Golden Hooves, said:

“We are so proud to have had three of our cheeses named among the best in the UK as we’ve worked hard to create delicious products over the last year, and awards such as these show that it is paying off. It’s a credit to our co-op of regenerative farmers who provide us with the milk for our cheeses. “It is a fantastic time to be involved with the Welsh food and drink industry, and whether it is events such as these or going overseas to places like Dubai for Gulfood, we’re really grateful for the support from Welsh Government in helping us raise ours and our farmers’ profile further, and show what Wales can offer the world. We can’t wait to be in attendance at this year’s exhibition, and I know there will be a strong presence of Welsh companies from across different categories.”

Radnor Hills Marketing Manager Chris Butler said:

“We’ve been developing our Heartsease range in recent years, and are really proud of the fact that they are a blend of our pure spring water and 100% natural ingredients. “We’re blessed in Wales with a wealth of natural resources, and we make the most of those through the products that we create. What is particularly positive is also the level that Welsh food and drink businesses work together, along with Welsh Government, with the aim of growing the industry in a sustainable way that benefits everyone.”

For more information on how the Welsh Government can assist your business with reaching new markets through trade events visit: https://businesswales.gov.wales/foodanddrink/