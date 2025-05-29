Welsh Vineyards Prepare for Welsh Wine Week 2025

Welsh vineyards are preparing for Welsh Wine Week 2025, a celebration of the exceptional quality and diversity of wines produced in Wales.

Now in its fifth year, Welsh Wine Week will take place from 30 May to 8 June. This week-long event aims to highlight the dedication and passion of Welsh vineyards, offering a variety of activities and events from vineyard tours, tastings, meet the producer sessions, promotions, and celebrations.

Welsh Wine Week is organised by the Food & Drink Wales Drinks Cluster, part of the Welsh Government’s clustering initiative and works in partnership with drinks producers and vineyards to promote the industry and its production of world-class products.

Richard Morris of Ancre Hill Estates said:

“The Welsh wine industry has been growing over the past 10 years and is becoming an integral part of the Welsh economy. Welsh Wine Week represents a pivotal moment for the Welsh Wine Industry, shining a spotlight on the exceptional quality and unique character of our wines. “It’s a time when we come together to celebrate the fruits of our labour and the growing recognition of Wales as a distinguished wine-producing region. The week is about more than just wine; it’s about community, culture, and the collective effort to elevate Welsh viticulture on the world stage.”

The Welsh wine industry has seen remarkable growth and success in recent years. With around 50 vineyards now operating across the country, Wales has established itself as an innovative producer of high-quality wines and is becoming renowned for boutique-style wines using grapes suited to cooler climates.

Gwen Davies of Vale Vineyard – Gwinllan y Dyffryn, said:

“We are thrilled to be part of Welsh Wine Week 2025. This event allows us to share our passion for winemaking with a wider audience and showcase the exceptional quality of Welsh wines. The Welsh wine industry means a great deal to us, as it represents not only our livelihood but also our beautiful country and commitment to sustainable agriculture. “Welsh Wine Week presents a unique opportunity for us to connect with wine enthusiasts, educate them about our processes, and celebrate the collective achievements of Welsh vineyards. We look forward to welcoming visitors to our vineyard and sharing our story.”

The unique microclimates and landscapes of Wales provide ideal conditions for growing a variety of grapes, resulting in award-winning red, rosé, white, and sparkling wines. The industry is also playing an increasing role in the visitor economy, with many vineyards becoming popular tourist destinations.

The Welsh Government’s Drinks Cluster has been instrumental in supporting the industry, aiming to increase the sector’s value tenfold to £100 million by 2035. The drinks industry makes a significant contribution to the Welsh economy, with a turnover in excess of £800 million, a Welsh retail sales value of over £950 million, and employs 12,000 people.

The week-long festivities will also feature a showcase event in Cardiff for trade and press, where attendees can sample a selection of wines while mingling with producers and fellow wine lovers.