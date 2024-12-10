Welsh Food and Drink Producers Encouraged to Apply for Blas Cymru / Taste Wales Brokerage 2025

Food and drink businesses in Wales are encouraged to register for the Blas Cymru / Taste Wales 2025 Brokerage “Meet the Buyer” event, taking place on 22-23 October 2025 at the International Convention Centre (ICC) Wales, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport.

This event offers Welsh producers a valuable opportunity to present their products to 300 leading industry buyers from retail and foodservice sectors. Participants can network with key players, explore new opportunities, and gain insights into innovative products and emerging trends within the industry.

Key features include:

A large-scale product showcase featuring 200 new products for buyers.

A focus on fostering connections between Welsh businesses and industry leaders.

Companies wishing to take part must hold relevant accreditation, such as SALSA or BRCGS.

The application deadline is 18 December 2024.

For more information and to apply, email foodanddrinkwales@mentera.cymru or visit the event page here.