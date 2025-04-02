Award-Winning Bakery to Open Fourth Location in Cardiff

The award-winning Pettigrew Bakeries has announced it will open a fourth site in Rhiwbina Village, Cardiff.

The family-run business has gone from strength to strength since opening its first site opposite Victoria Park nine years ago, and now operates from three sites across the Welsh capital — allowing its bakers to specialise in patisserie and lamination at the original Canton site, and bespoke breads in Roath.

Renowned for their sourdoughs made with organic flour over a 72-hour process, Pettigrew Bakeries also uses traditional yeasted methods to create a variety of products including demi-brioche, focaccia, and honey-oat spelt bread. It also creates limited-edition pastries, such as the Crème Brûlée Croissant and the Mocha Cocoa Croissant.

Pettigrew was winner of British Baker’s UK Craft Bakery of the Year 2024. The firm also operates a retail-only bakery shop and café space in Castle Arcade and trades every week at Cardiff Farmers' Markets.

Now, their second retail-only bakery shop will open at 15 Heol y Deri, taking over a former art supplies shop next door to the Rhiwbina Tap and opposite Mesen restaurant.

David Le Masurier, founder and co-owner at Pettigrew Bakery, said:

“This marks a significant moment for us. For the past seven years, we’ve been a fixture at the Rhiwbina Farmers Market every Friday — come rain or shine — but now, thanks to the unwavering support of the local community, we’re making Rhiwbina our permanent home and joining a wonderful community of independent businesses that make this village so special. It’s easy to see why it was recently named one of the top 25 places to live in the UK by The Times. “Throughout the lockdown, the people of CF14 welcomed us with open arms. Our deliveries became a regular part of life on these streets, and we’ve never forgotten that. We’ve been looking for the right spot ever since, and when this beautiful space became available, we knew the time was now. “In the face of enormous headwinds for the indie hospitality and slow food sector, diversifying, innovating, and growing is the only way we can navigate these difficult times — and help safeguard the incredible jobs of our team. Our pricing reflects the true cost of quality ingredients, craft, and care — not margins for shareholders— and our community continues to show us that they understand and support that.”

There are plans for the new shop to feature a new range of hot lunch specials, with options for customers to sit-in with a coffee from specialty roastery Clifton Coffee.

David added: