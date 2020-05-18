Wales’ Economic Resilience Fund will not Support Tax Avoiders

Businesses whose headquarters are based in a recognised ‘tax haven’ will not be eligible for Covid-19 financial support from the Welsh Government, Ministers have announced..

Finance Minister Rebecca Evans and Minister for Economy, Transport and North Wales Ken Skates have announced that businesses owned by a company or individual living in a 100% tax haven will not be eligible for financial support from the Welsh Government’s Economic Resilience Fund.

This change will exclude a small number of large organisations from accessing the Economic Resilience Fund.

Finance Minister Rebecca Evans said:

“Despite our stretched and limited resources, we have put in place the most generous business support package in the whole of the UK. It is only right that businesses which are not contributing tax payments to our economy should not benefit from this scheme.”

Minister for Economy, Transport and North Wales Ken Skates added: