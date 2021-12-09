UWTSD & Welsh Government Collaboration to Accelerate Digital Growth in Industry

A new SMART Digital Accelerator project to help Welsh industry benefit from digital technology to accelerate growth is being delivered by the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD).

The project is being funded by Welsh Government and supported by the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre Cymru (AMRC Cymru).

Its aim is to provide expert support and advice for Welsh manufacturers using the skills and expertise of academia and industry to improve processes, engage talented employees across the company, driving new, profitable business models.

The team is made up of industry advisers who will work with manufacturers in Wales to help them identify the right technology to boost production. There is no financial cost to the business.

Manufacturing is integral to the future wellbeing of Wales and this project seeks to ensure the manufacturing industry is prosperous, efficient, resilient, and thriving.

With so many new technologies available, it can be difficult to identify which ones will be right for a business to help them solve the problems they face now and in the future. This valuable opportunity for manufacturers provides access to a diverse team of talented and experienced experts drawn from industry and academia. They will work alongside the business to identify where digital technologies could be deployed to help address any challenges. By the end of the process, the business will receive a highly personalised assessment that will make a meaningful and measurable impact.

This project is just one of many offered by UWTSD that supports manufacturers in Wales. UWTSD also offers upskilling, and R&D via their EU funded MADE Cymru initiative, Degree Apprenticeships, and an Advanced Manufacturing Skills Academy.

Richard Morgan, Project Lead and Head of Innovation & Engagement at UWTSD said:

“We are all so excited about this new project. The delivery team is made up of experts drawn from industry and academia – it is a real force! I know we can make a difference and we are looking forward to working with manufacturers across Wales. There are so many new technologies available to businesses and this initiative will help them make the right choices for them and not just use technology for technology’s sake.”

Barry Liles OBE, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Skills and Lifelong Learning said:

“Employer engagement and support is a key element of the University’s strategic vision and provides significant added value and benefit to all parties. This funding will enable industry to access cutting edge technology and expertise within the university resulting in significant bottom-line impact for organisations key to the Welsh economy. We are looking forward to witnessing some exemplar outcomes which we can share with the manufacturing community in Wales.”

Andy Silcox, Research Director at AMRC Cymru said:

“SMART Digital Accelerator is an extremely exciting project that will have an impact, not only for the companies that engage directly with the program but also for the wider Welsh manufacturing community. The programme will create a number of real-life case studies that will demonstrate the power of new digital technologies to increase productivity and help manufacturers reach their sustainability goals.”

You can find out more by emailing [email protected]