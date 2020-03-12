Unlocking the Potential of the Country’s Best Health and Life Science Innovations

Cari-Anne Quinn, CEO of Life Sciences Hub Wales;

“The UK Government announced a new dedicated investment programme of up to £200m to unlock the potential of the country’s best health and life science innovations, allowing companies to grow and ensure the UK remains a world-leader in life sciences innovation.

We welcome today’s funding announcement and look forward to understanding the specifics around how this will help accelerate industry in Wales.

We have a strong life sciences industry in Wales and the sector presents a unique opportunity for significant growth across our economy. The number of companies in Wales is already a fifth higher than in the UK average per capita – but there’s much more we can achieve.”