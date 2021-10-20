UK Announces Ambitious Plan to Cut Carbon Emissions

The British Government has set out an ambitious £3.9bn plan to reduce carbon emissions from heating homes and other buildings.

From next April, homeowners in England and Wales will be offered subsidies of £5,000 to help them to replace old gas boilers with low-carbon heat pumps.

The package will also invest in decarbonising public buildings, insulating and installing new heating systems in social housing and for those on low incomes, and helping to provide clean heating networks for homes that are not suitable for heat pumps.

This new announcement also includes funding for new nuclear projects with the Wylfa site in North Wales being discussed as a potential site that could create thousands of new jobs.

Recent volatile gas prices have highlighted the need to double down on our efforts to reduce Britain’s reliance on fossil fuels and move away from gas boilers over the next decade to protect consumers in the long term.

The Conservative plan will drive down the cost of clean heating in homes, cutting carbon emissions and protecting consumers in the long run.

Welcoming the announcement and calling for more action from Labour ministers in Wales, Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for Climate Change,

Janet Finch Saunders MS said: