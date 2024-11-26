Tŷ Hafan Launches its First Big Quiz

Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice has launched its first ever Big Quiz and tickets are on sale now.

Taking place at Depot Cardiff, on the evening of February 20, 2025, Tŷ Hafan’s Big Quiz will have 10 themed rounds, including picture and music rounds.

Local band The Point will provide live entertainment and quizzers will be able to fuel their competitive spirits thanks to street food favourites The Greedy Bear Cardiff, Dirty Bird Fried Chicken and Ffwrnes who will be cooking up a storm all evening, plus the bar will be open from doors opening at 6pm to last orders at 11.30pm.

James Davies-Hale, Head of Fundraising for Tŷ Hafan, said:

“Calling all brainiacs – this one is for you. “If you have competitive streak and a love of general knowledge then now is the time to get your team together for Tŷ Hafan’s Big Quiz because you’ve got to be in it to win it.”

A table of eight costs £90 with a single ticket at £12.50. The quiz itself will start at 8pm and entrepreneur and Bro Radio presenter Chris Birch will be Quiz Master.

Adds James Davies-Hale:

“The winning team will take home £250 plus there will be a raffle with a selection of prizes. But we hope that the real win will be a really great night out for you and your friends plus the knowledge of the positive impact that taking part will have. “No parent ever imagines that their child will die before them, but this is the unthinkable reality that thousands of families in Wales are faced with every day. “Tŷ Hafan can’t stop this from happening, but by taking part in Tŷ Hafan’s Big Quiz, you will be helping to ensure that no family lives their child’s short life alone.”

To buy your tickets visit here.