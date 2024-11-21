Transport for Wales Maintains Gold Membership with The 5% Club

Transport for Wales (TfW) is among a leading group of organisations exceeding the benchmark of having 5% of their workforce enrolled in “earn and learn” programmes.

TfW said the recognition highlights its commitment to empowering employees through “earn and learn” initiatives such as Apprenticeships, Graduate Schemes, and Sponsored Student Placements.

The 5% Club is a leading employer membership organisation committed to creating pathways for professional growth and fostering a more inclusive, diverse and accessible workplace.

To achieve Gold Membership, organisations undergo a rigorous Employer Audit process that meticulously assesses their efforts in “earn and learn” programmes, future aspirations, and dedication to social mobility, diversity, and inclusion.

TfW were among a group of 119 employers who met this rigorous standard.

A Transport for Wales spokesperson said:

“We are pleased to maintain Gold membership with The 5% Club’s for a second consecutive year. “This recognition is a testament of our commitment to creating pathways for professional growth, equipping our staff with the skills and confidence they need to thrive. “We look forward in building on this success in the years to come.”

Mark Cameron OBE, Chief Executive at The 5% Club, commented:

“We are incredibly proud of the outstanding employers, like Transport for Wales, who have gone above and beyond to invest in the future of their workforce through a diverse range of ‘earn and learn' initiatives. “Their dedication, especially during these challenging times, deserves to be celebrated. By achieving Gold membership, Transport for Wales has shown an exceptional commitment to shaping the skills of tomorrow, contributing not only to their business but to the wider economy.”

TfW encourages anyone interested in the range of opportunities available to visit the website https://tfw.wales/info-for/job-hunters/our-vacancies

For more information about The 5% Club visit https://www.5percentclub.org.uk/