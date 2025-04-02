Entrepreneur’s Social Care App Attracts International Interest

A social worker from Blaenau Gwent is attracting international interest with his award-winning app which aims to revolutionise social services.

Matthew Davies, a Team Manager at Merthyr Tydfil Children’s Service, has applied his 18 years of experience to build My Social Work Way, an app which addresses the challenges faced by social and support workers as they deliver essential services.

He is now working to develop the platform to deliver increased functionality and professional tools and has received significant international interest, including enquiries from the USA, Australia and Canada.

While Matthew’s training, personal experience, and technology skills made him uniquely qualified to create the app, he also sought guidance from Business Wales at the early development stage to enhance his approach to building and launching a company.

The result was the Social Work Way app, a purpose-built platform that streamlines access to information for social and support workers.

The app simplifies processes for staff, children, and local authorities by offering features like referral forms, a feedback system, real-time legislative changes, and continuing professional development tools, including training programmes and progress tracking.

Matthew said:

“I began my career as a support worker in Merthyr and worked my way up to where I am now. Our work is essential, but the level of administration and paperwork can be daunting. You need to remember that this often isn’t a nine-to-five job. “I realised that with my HND in computer science and applied networking, I had the vision to create something that could make a real difference for people working within the sector, a tool accessible 24/7. While I had the idea, I recognised the importance of seeking additional guidance to navigate the complexities of starting and running a business effectively.”

Matthew attended a workshop provided by Business Wales, which offered guidance and connected him with Blaenau Gwent Business Support for further assistance. This support helped him navigate the early stages of setting up his company.

The Business Team also suggested funding sources, including grants available through Blaenau Gwent Business Hub.

Discussing the assistance he received in the early stages of building his company, Matthew said:

“The initial guidance I received from the Business Wales workshop was helpful in pointing me in the right direction. The connections made possible through that workshop have been valuable in creating the app and business.”

The Business Wales Team said: