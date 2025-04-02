Swansea Building Society Becomes Official Partner of Glamorgan Cricket

Swansea Building Society has become an Official Partner of Glamorgan Cricket Club for the forthcoming 2025 season.

Founded in 1888, Glamorgan Cricket Club is Wales’ only first-class county cricket team and has a proud history in the sport, including being reigning champions of the Metro Bank One Day Cup.

The club has won several County Championship titles and has produced a host of international cricketers who have represented both Glamorgan and their countries on the world stage. Based at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Glamorgan has played a key role in promoting and developing cricket across Wales, hosting international fixtures and inspiring future generations of players.

2025 is also the inaugural year of the Glamorgan Women team who will play matches throughout Wales – in Cardiff, Newport, Neath and Colwyn Bay.

Swansea Building Society, established in 1923, says it has a strong focus on providing personal, tailored financial services, and has remained dedicated to supporting its members, local businesses, and the wider community.

It says that its commitment to reinvesting in Wales is evident not only in its financial services but also in its wide-ranging sponsorships and philanthropic initiatives.

As part of the partnership, the Main Pavilion Lounge at Sophia Gardens – a hub of activity for members, supporters, and businesses on matchdays and a conference and events space on non-matchdays – will be renamed Swansea Building Society Lounge.

Additionally, it will support the Swansea Building Society Cohesion Cup, an initiative designed to engage and inspire cricketers from diverse backgrounds.

Alun Williams, Chief Executive of Swansea Building Society, said:

“We are delighted to announce our sponsorship of Glamorgan Cricket Club for the 2025 season. As two historic Welsh organisations with deep roots in the community, we share a commitment to excellence, growth, and supporting the people of Wales. By partnering with Glamorgan Cricket, we are not only backing an iconic club but also helping to foster the next generation of cricketing talent through initiatives like the Cohesion Cup. We look forward to an exciting season ahead.”

Ed Rice, Head of Commercial at Glamorgan Cricket, added:

“The continued support of Swansea Building Society is fantastic news for the club. Glamorgan is the only first-class county in Wales, so we’re delighted to be working with another Welsh business who serves our communities and aligns perfectly with our values. Having initially started working together last year, we are delighted to welcome them into the Glamorgan Cricket family of Partners. I’m excited to see the impact this partnership can have for both parties.”

The Society recently secured the naming rights for the newly branded Swansea Building Society Arena. It also continues to sponsor Swansea City FC and Swansea RFC, and has named Prostate Cymru as its official charity for 2025.