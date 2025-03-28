Understanding People is the Key to Embracing Change

The pace of technological change can be overwhelming for businesses. AI, automation, and workforce transformation are reshaping industries faster than ever. But before any company can successfully adopt new innovations, it needs to start with its people.

Are they in the right roles? Do they have the right support? Are they open to change? If businesses don’t address these fundamental questions, no amount of investment in technology will help them thrive.

It’s easy to focus on the digital skills gap, and there is no doubt that this needs urgent attention. However, businesses must take a step back and first understand the people they already have. This isn’t about lengthy assessments or complex processes – modern AI-driven workforce intelligence tools can quickly and accurately identify strengths, potential, and development areas.

At DeepLearn HS, we use game-based diagnostics, neuroscience, and AI-driven insights to assess how adaptable and flexible employees are to change, how effectively teams work together, and how well employees perform under pressure and uncertainty. Businesses that take the time to understand their people often find untapped talent within their own teams.

Once businesses know where they stand, they can make informed decisions about training, reskilling, and career progression. They can ensure employees develop future-proof skills, align people with roles where they can thrive, and create stronger pathways into high-growth industries. Wales has invested heavily in apprenticeships, ensuring they align with business needs. There is funding available, but many businesses struggle to navigate it effectively. AI-driven workforce planning can ensure companies access the right opportunities and align skills development with real economic needs.

Even with the right training, talent retention remains a major challenge. Wales has lost top developers, data scientists, and digital professionals to London and beyond, drawn by higher salaries and larger employers. But salary is not the only factor. Purpose, fulfilment, and career growth matter just as much. If employees are in roles that play to their strengths, they are more likely to stay. Businesses that nurture their teams and create an environment where people feel valued will reduce attrition and build long-term loyalty. AI-powered workforce intelligence can help businesses create personalised career growth plans, ensuring employees see a future with their organisation.

The biggest barrier to change isn’t technology – it’s human nature. Many of us are wired to resist the unknown. Inertia, fear of failure, and uncertainty about new technologies can stall progress. This is a challenge that must be tackled at every stage of education and employment.

Schools must do more to build adaptability, problem-solving skills, and resilience. Many of the jobs that will exist in ten years haven’t even been invented yet. Young people need the mindset and confidence to navigate uncertainty, to develop skills that can transfer across industries. AI-powered career exploration platforms like Yondur by DeepLearn HS can help students understand their strengths and connect them to emerging career pathways.

Businesses must foster lifelong learning. The idea of training for one career and staying in it for life is outdated. Learning must be modular, ongoing, and closely linked to the needs of the economy. AI-driven training must be linked to real workforce demand, ensuring that reskilling has purpose and value. Leaders have a responsibility to create a culture where change is seen as an opportunity rather than a threat.

The businesses that embrace change will lead. Over the past decade, companies have navigated Brexit, a pandemic, and economic uncertainty. Those that survived and thrived were agile, adaptable, and proactive. The same applies to technology adoption. Companies that invest in their people first, then embrace AI and workforce intelligence, will be in the strongest position for the future.

The conversation around AI and the future of work should not be about humans versus technology – it should be about technology enabling human potential. AI will not take away jobs, but it will redefine them. The people, businesses, and economies that adapt the fastest will thrive.

DeepLearn HS is committed to ensuring businesses, employees, and future generations are prepared to lead in an AI-driven world. The time to act is now.