Whitepaper Outlines ‘Transformative’ Proposals for Welsh Housing Reform

Key property stakeholders have delivered a collaborative whitepaper which aims to shape the outcomes of Welsh Government housing reform.

The document outlines ‘transformative’ proposals and key recommendations designed to tackle Wales’ housing challenges and drive positive impact across the public, private, and social housing sectors, the group said.

Representatives from the Housing Builders Federation (HBF), the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI), and law firm Hugh James convened in Cardiff to present the whitepaper to MS Lee Waters.

The whitepaper follows a pivotal roundtable held at Hugh James’ Cardiff headquarters, chaired by Savills director Nick Bennett. Drawing on its 45 years of expertise in the housing industry, Hugh James brought together 26 key stakeholders to develop an integrated housing blueprint.

The recommendations outlined in the whitepaper are intended to play a critical role in shaping the outcomes of housing reform under the Welsh Government taskforce, which was announced by Jayne Bryant in November 2024 and has been led by Lee Waters MS since.

Key recommendations in the whitepaper include:

Adoption of a Risk-Based Approach to Planning Applications: Implement a tiered review process prioritising higher-risk projects to expedite approvals for developments aligned with local plans.

Implement a tiered review process prioritising higher-risk projects to expedite approvals for developments aligned with local plans. Flexible Funding Timelines: Adjust funding structures to synchronise with project schedules, reducing delays and optimising resource utilisation.

Adjust funding structures to synchronise with project schedules, reducing delays and optimising resource utilisation. Pragmatic Application of Standards: Greater flexibility in applying the Welsh Development Quality Requirements (WDQR) and Welsh Housing Quality Standard (WHQS) to accelerate repurposing of vacant properties and facilitate new-build delivery.

Greater flexibility in applying the Welsh Development Quality Requirements (WDQR) and Welsh Housing Quality Standard (WHQS) to accelerate repurposing of vacant properties and facilitate new-build delivery. Data-Driven Housing Supply Monitoring: Establish a robust system to provide a continuous pipeline of land for new homes by introducing a new housing monitoring indicator that would trigger timely interventions and mitigate housing delivery shortfalls.

Establish a robust system to provide a continuous pipeline of land for new homes by introducing a new housing monitoring indicator that would trigger timely interventions and mitigate housing delivery shortfalls. Establish a Brownfield Register: Identifying urban sites that could be brought forward for housing/redevelopment thus increasing housing supply in sustainable locations.

Identifying urban sites that could be brought forward for housing/redevelopment thus increasing housing supply in sustainable locations. Career Pipeline Development for Planners: Create cross-sector training and career opportunities that equip planning professionals to address modern housing challenges.

Alex Madden, Head of Planning at Hugh James, said:

“We noted that all too often these conversations happen in silos, preventing any real headway from being made. With the network we have, there was real potential to get everyone in the same room to identify solutions that could work for all involved and avoid the roadblocks that occur when decisions are made without a holistic view of the issues. “By collaborating with HBF and RTPI, we facilitated a roundtable to discuss both short-term and long-term ‘wins’ for consideration by the taskforce which has been led by MS Lee Waters.”

The roundtable brought together a diverse group of key stakeholders, including: