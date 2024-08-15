Transport for Wales Hails Service to Summer Events a ‘Major Success’

Transport for Wales trains successfully transported more than160,000 music fans into Cardiff this summer for shows by global music stars at the Principality Stadium.

It also carried an additional 100,000 in and out of Pontypridd for the National Eisteddfod.

Bruce Springsteen, Pink, Taylor Swift, Foo Fighters and Billy Joel all headlined the Principality Stadium with tens of thousands pouring into the city on TfW trains.

Also, with Pontypridd the chosen urban location for the National Eisteddfod, TfW trains provided the main form of transportation with frequent services for visitors into the town.

The recent and ongoing investment into new trains helped TfW provide an effective and efficient rail service for fans travelling in and out of the city, it said.

James Price, Transport for Wales CEO said: