Stadler and Amey Headline Sponsors for Public Transport Summit

Transport for Wales has announced that Stadler and Amey will be headline sponsors at the Public Transport Summit taking place in Wrexham.

Wales’ first Public Transport Summit will take place on May 22 and 23 and is designed to bring together both Wales and England’s influential transport and business leaders.

The two-day Summit will look to unlock economic prosperity through the public transport lens.

Over the last five years, Stadler and Amey have become partners in helping deliver transformative change to the public transport network in Wales.

Stadler have provided brand-new trains to the Wales and Borders rail network in Wales and Amey have been a key partner in delivering the £1 billion electrification of the South Wales Metro.

James Price, Transport for Wales CEO, said:

“We’re pleased to announce that Stadler and Amey will be the headline sponsors at our Public Transport Summit. “The Summit will be an opportunity to explore the future of public transport and our sponsors will be part of the discussion.”

Ralf Warwel, UK and Ireland sales director for Stadler, added:

“Stadler is delighted to be delivering 71 trains for Wales and Borders. Pioneering battery technology is an important feature on the CITYLINK tram-trains we are providing, as well as on 24 of the FLIRTs. They underscore Stadler’s commitment to green technology and promoting a decarbonised railway. “It is an honour to be part of Transport for Wales’ summit. We salute our client, as they seek to emphasise the connection between high quality public transport and economic growth in Wales.”

Sector Business Director for Rail at Amey, James Holmes, added: