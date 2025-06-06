Barry Rail Depot Restored in Transport Upgrade

Passenger train drivers are once again based in Barry for the first time since the 1990s after work was completed on the depot there.

The move sees the number of people working at the depot rise to 58.

Transport for Wales took over the rail depot there in 2022 and have been proceeding to develop it alongside partners in Network Rail.

From the May timetable change on 18 May, 39 drivers will now be based there alongside depot colleagues, cleaners and train crew managers.

Most of the Class 756 and Class 231 fleets will be stabled there to serve the lines between Rhymney and Barry Island, as well as the Treherbert, Merthyr and Aberdare lines (until the Class 398 fleet enter service).

Heavy maintenance and fuelling will continue to take place at Canton Depot in Cardiff.

Depot Manager Alun Davies said:

“This is transformational for people and the area and is testament to the hard work of so many to make it happen. “It’s incredible to have the drivers coming back here. “When we took the depot on it required a major clean up operation. We took a really joined up approach to it, putting safety and sustainability at the forefront, as well as looking ahead and planning for the future.”

As part of the work a safe walking route has been installed between Barry town railway station and the depot. A sustainable well-being garden has also been created for staff and visitors, which also helps to support biodiversity around the depot.

Barry depot had been built in the 1890s as part of the developments of the docks and railway. However it closed as a driver depot in the 1980s as British Rail looked to reorganise ahead of privatisation in the early 1990s. EWS had drivers based there until 1999. Prior to TFW takeover, John Buxton, Director of Cambrian Transport, operated out of the site since 2009.

The depot, garden and crossing were officially opened to drivers at a special event where MS Jane Hutt, Vale of Glamorgan Council Leader Lis Burnett and several other key local stakeholders were given a tour of the depot.