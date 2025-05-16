Bridging Regions and Building Networks in Public Sector Transport in Wales

With public transport playing an increasingly pivotal role in Wales’ economic, social, and environmental future, the upcoming Transport for Wales (TfW) Public Transport Summit 2025 is shaping up to be an unmissable event for anyone involved in the sector and its supply chain.

Held at Wrexham University on May 22–23, the summit promises to be more than just a talking shop, it’s a national platform for decision-makers, businesses, operators, policy influencers, and those shaping the future of transport governance to come together and collaborate.

For those working within transport, its supply chains, infrastructure, planning, or public policy, the summit offers a rare opportunity to access vital information, expand networks, and gain first-hand insight into what’s coming next for Wales.

In an industry being transformed by technology, sustainability goals, and shifting public expectations, staying informed is critical. The summit will feature high-profile speakers, in-depth policy discussions, and major announcements from the Welsh Government and Transport for Wales, particularly focusing on North Wales connectivity and cross-border links.

Attendees will get exclusive insight into the next wave of public transport investment and infrastructure priorities, including how these align with Wales’ wider economic and net-zero ambitions.

If you’re part of a business or organisation that supplies to the transport industry, this is your opportunity to align with upcoming demand, understand new procurement routes, and make sure your services are in front of the right people.

The summit also offers a unique networking platform. Whether you’re a local authority officer, an SME looking to break into transport supply chains, or a policy professional shaping infrastructure strategies, this is where connections are made.

Key businesses, sponsors, and public-sector bodies will all be present. If you’re building partnerships, exploring joint ventures, or simply trying to get a clearer picture of Wales’ evolving transport landscape—this is the room you need to be in.

“This summit is for the whole of Wales,” said James Williams, Head of Media at Transport for Wales.. “We’re bringing together the right people to have serious discussions about the vision for public transport and how it supports the wider economy. Whether you’re in delivery, governance, or innovation, this is your chance to shape what comes next.” “if you’re working in or around transport in Wales, you need to be at this summit. The conversations, connections, and knowledge shared here will influence the future of public transport across the country and your role in it.”

Secure your place and find out more here