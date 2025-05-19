Wales’ First Public Transport Summit ‘Will Bring Together Drivers of Economic Growth’

Wales’ first Public Transport Summit will bring together “those who drive economic growth and those who can provide the infrastructure to enable economic growth”, Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates has said.

The Summit on May 22 and 23 is designed to connect Wales and England’s influential transport and business leaders.

The two-day Summit, taking place at Wrexham University, aims to unlock economic prosperity through the public transport lens.

Speaking exclusively to Business News Wales’ editor Gemma Casey, Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said that investment in infrastructure, along with investment in skills, was the best means of driving economic growth:

The Summit is set to feature speaker and panel sessions, an innovation lab, workshops, an exhibition zone, networking and an active travel tour of Wrexham’s regeneration plans.

