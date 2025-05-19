Transport for Wales

Transport for Wales (TfW) is a not-for-profit company owned by the Welsh Government, focused on creating a sustainable, integrated transport network across Wales and its borders.


TfW manages rail, bus, and active travel services, including the publicly owned Transport for Wales Rail. Key projects like the South Wales Metro and a new fleet of trains are modernising the network to deliver greener, more connected journeys for all.

19 May 2025

TRANSPORT FOR WALES

Wales’ First Public Transport Summit ‘Will Bring Together Drivers of Economic Growth’

Wales’ first Public Transport Summit will bring together “those who drive economic growth and those who can provide the infrastructure to enable economic growth”, Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates has said.

The Summit on May 22 and 23 is designed to connect Wales and England’s influential transport and business leaders.

The two-day Summit, taking place at Wrexham University, aims to unlock economic prosperity through the public transport lens.

Speaking exclusively to Business News Wales’ editor Gemma Casey, Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said that investment in infrastructure, along with investment in skills, was the best means of driving economic growth:

The Summit is set to feature speaker and panel sessions, an innovation lab, workshops, an exhibition zone, networking and an active travel tour of Wrexham’s regeneration plans.

To book a place visit Transport for Wales Public Transport Summit 2025


