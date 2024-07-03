Top Marks for Contract Packing Firm in Unannounced Audit

A South Wales contract packing firm has secured the highest possible rating in their first unannounced audit for a globally recognised food safety scheme.

Complete Co-packing Services Limited, based in Abercynon, achieved an AA+ in their BRCGS audit.

The BRCGS Global Food Safety Standard provides a framework to manage all aspects of product safety, integrity, quality, and operational controls. The company said that securing the highest rating in the certification demonstrates its commitment to providing the top standard for food quality and safety.

The firm specialises in contract manufacturing, packing, warehousing, and fulfilment and works with organic and non-organic dried foods, powders, granules, liquids, tablets and capsules.

Stephen Nicholls, Managing Director of Complete Co-packing Services, said:

“This impressive outcome from our first unannounced BRCGS audit will enable us to provide our customers with the utmost confidence when we handle their goods on our site. It is the result of a full team effort and really demonstrates the commitment to food safety and management by the entire Complete Co-packing Services team, from management through to our operatives. We are so proud of everyone.”

Clare Crane, Quality, Technical and Environmental Manager, Complete Co-packing Services, said: