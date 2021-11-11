Today 5pm LIVE – North Wales Firms Pitch for Investment at Dragons Den Event

Den y Dreigiau is a first-of-its-kind hybrid event for north Wales, matching some of the most exciting start-ups and small businesses in north Wales with investors looking for their next big deal

The event takes place this evening from 5:30pm (GMT) in-person at M-SParc or virtually by registering via the link: https://den-y-dreigiau.eventbrite.co.uk

Menai Science Park has developed a fantastic reputation since opening in 2018 for championing innovation in north Wales, providing headquarters for some of the most cutting-edge businesses in the country to flourish with first-class support, creating new jobs and growth in the sector.

In attendance will be investors and investor groups from across the UK and beyond – The full agenda for the event is as follows:

4:30pm – Event opened by Virginia Crosbie MP

4:35pm – Flash talks from Event Partners

5:15pm – Break and networking

5:30pm – Pitch #1: Haia

5:45pm – Pitch #2: Ceridwen Oncology

6:00pm – Pitch #3: Micron Agritech

6:15pm – Pitch #4: PlantSea

6:30pm – Break, networking and food

7:15pm – Pitch #5: Cufflink

7:30pm – Pitch #6: Revolancer

7:45pm – Pitch #7: Dewin.Tech

8:00pm – Pitch #8: PaperTrail

8:15pm – Networking

9:00pm – Close

Meet the Investments