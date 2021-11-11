Today 5pm LIVE – North Wales Firms Pitch for Investment at Dragons Den Event

Today, M-SParc and GlobalWelsh host a major seed-funding investor event alongside Business News Wales, Development Bank of Wales, London Welsh and more.
Den y Dreigiau is a first-of-its-kind hybrid event for north Wales, matching some of the most exciting start-ups and small businesses in north Wales with investors looking for their next big deal
The event takes place this evening from 5:30pm (GMT) in-person at M-SParc or virtually by registering via the link: https://den-y-dreigiau.eventbrite.co.uk
Menai Science Park has developed a fantastic reputation since opening in 2018 for championing innovation in north Wales, providing headquarters for some of the most cutting-edge businesses in the country to flourish with first-class support, creating new jobs and growth in the sector.
In attendance will be investors and investor groups from across the UK and beyond – The full agenda for the event is as follows:
4:30pm – Event opened by Virginia Crosbie MP
4:35pm – Flash talks from Event Partners
5:15pm – Break and networking
5:30pm – Pitch #1: Haia
5:45pm – Pitch #2: Ceridwen Oncology
6:00pm – Pitch #3: Micron Agritech
6:15pm – Pitch #4: PlantSea
6:30pm – Break, networking and food
7:15pm – Pitch #5: Cufflink
7:30pm – Pitch #6: Revolancer
7:45pm – Pitch #7: Dewin.Tech
8:00pm – Pitch #8: PaperTrail
8:15pm – Networking
9:00pm – Close
Meet the Investments