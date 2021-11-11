Den y Dreigiau – Getting to Know Revolancer

A first-of-its-kind hybrid event matching some of the most exciting start-ups and small businesses in north Wales with investors looking for their next big deal, Business News Wales are joining forces with Menai Science Park, GlobalWelsh and others for Den y Dreigiau – a major Angel and Seed-funding Pitching event.

Eight companies developing forward-thinking solutions in a range of vital sectors from health to artificial intelligence to marine biology and much more will be pitching for between £300k-£1.5M to investors and investor groups from across the UK and beyond, including the Development Bank of Wales, the GlobalWelsh investment network, GS Verde Investment Network and more.

Revolancer are one of the pitching companies. Read on to find out more about their company and their aspirations for the event, from their CEO and Founder Karl Swanepoel.

Who are Revolancer and what does your business do?

Revolancer is a freelance marketplace that connects ambitious businesses with skilled freelancers. We're innovating AI-powered quality control, which reduces our fees, and brings our customers both quality and value without compromise.

When was Revolancer founded and what have been your major milestones so far?

Revolancer was founded in early 2021 by Karl Swanepoel, who was subsequently joined by Skye Brady and Kinga Mijal. We won both main grant prizes in the annual InvEnterPrize competition, and using this grant we were able to develop our platform in-house and launch our beta version, which is already being enjoyed by over 160 users. We're part of the Accelerated Growth Programme, and advised by Mat Braddy, the founding Chief Marketing Officer of Just Eat.

As a business owner, why did you decide to establish your business in Wales?

Wales is an excellent place to start any business, and especially tech-focused businesses. The level of support we have received is fantastic, and we're giving back by building a platform that is pulling down the barriers to entry of starting a business, or making an income online by freelancing.

Where do you see Revolancer in five years’ time?

We want to have changed the freelancing industry for good, making it both fairer and easier for skilled freelancers to find clients, and for ambitious businesses to access quality talent with minimal risks.

What does being involved in Den y Dreigiau mean for you and your business?

It's incredibly exciting for us to be involved in Den y Dreigiau – we're in the process of raising pre-seed funding, and we're looking forward to meeting interesting and likeminded people at the event. We're hoping to network, share our story, and start conversations with interesting people.

If you were successful in securing support at Den y Dreigiau, how would it help take your business to the next level?

It would help us in scaling our platform and being able to offer remote work opportunities and access to skilled freelancers much faster.

Where can we learn more about your business?

Our website can be found at: https://revolancer.com/