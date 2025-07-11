M&S Champions Welsh Farmers and Food at the Royal Welsh Show

Marks & Spencer will return to the Royal Welsh Show this year, unveiling a refreshed exhibition stand and a programme designed to showcase food production across Wales.

M&S will sponsor several key livestock classes, including Aberdeen Angus and the Supreme Pig Championship. The M&S stand—revamped for 2025 with a brand-new look and feel—will once again host a wide range of interactive activities.

Young visitors will be encouraged to explore the stand and complete a series of hands-on games themed around M&S’s supply chains and Select Farm produce. After completing every stop and collecting all the required stamps in their M&S Royal Welsh Passport, children will be rewarded with a special Colin the Caterpillar backpack—a new addition for 2025 following the hugely popular Percy Pig version last year.

The M&S Demo Kitchen will also return, with chef Adam Palmer taking centre stage to cook up a range of regional and seasonal dishes using M&S’s Welsh ingredients. Each day, Adam will be joined by special guests from M&S’s family of local suppliers, who will share the stories behind their produce and hand out samples.

The Farmers’ Lounge will once again play host to the annual M&S Select Farm Awards, recognising outstanding achievements in agricultural excellence, innovation, and sustainability.

Steve McLean, Head of Agriculture & Fisheries at M&S, said: