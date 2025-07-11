M&S Champions Welsh Farmers and Food at the Royal Welsh Show

Marks & Spencer will return to the Royal Welsh Show this year, unveiling a refreshed exhibition stand and a programme designed to showcase food production across Wales.
M&S will sponsor several key livestock classes, including Aberdeen Angus and the Supreme Pig Championship. The M&S stand—revamped for 2025 with a brand-new look and feel—will once again host a wide range of interactive activities.
Young visitors will be encouraged to explore the stand and complete a series of hands-on games themed around M&S’s supply chains and Select Farm produce. After completing every stop and collecting all the required stamps in their M&S Royal Welsh Passport, children will be rewarded with a special Colin the Caterpillar backpack—a new addition for 2025 following the hugely popular Percy Pig version last year.
The M&S Demo Kitchen will also return, with chef Adam Palmer taking centre stage to cook up a range of regional and seasonal dishes using M&S’s Welsh ingredients. Each day, Adam will be joined by special guests from M&S’s family of local suppliers, who will share the stories behind their produce and hand out samples.
The Farmers’ Lounge will once again play host to the annual M&S Select Farm Awards, recognising outstanding achievements in agricultural excellence, innovation, and sustainability.
Steve McLean, Head of Agriculture & Fisheries at M&S, said:
“The Royal Welsh Show is a brilliant opportunity for M&S to celebrate the people, produce, and passion for quality food that make Wales unique. Each year, we work closely with more than 2,500 Welsh farms and suppliers, and this event allows us to showcase the outstanding lamb, beef, and fresh produce that are at the heart of so many M&S products.
“We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors to our stand, where they can meet some of our Welsh suppliers, try their fantastic products, and see how we’re supporting local farming, sustainability, and innovation across Wales.”