Den y Dreigiau – Getting to Know dewin.tech

A first-of-its-kind hybrid event matching some of the most exciting start-ups and small businesses in north Wales with investors looking for their next big deal, Business News Wales are joining forces with Menai Science Park, GlobalWelsh and other for Den y Dreigiau – a major Angel and Seed-funding Pitching event.

Eight companies developing forward-thinking solutions in a range of vital sectors from health to artificial intelligence to marine biology and much more will be pitching for between £300k-£1.5M to investors and investor groups from across the UK and beyond, including the Development Bank of Wales, the GlobalWelsh investment network, GS Verde Investment Network and more.

dewin.tech are one of the pitching companies. Read on to find out more about their company and their aspirations for the event.

Who are dewin.tech and what does your business do?

dewin.tech is a start-up business that aims to develop and bring to market innovative AgriTech solutions developed by local engineers. Founded in 2021 by Geraint Hughes and Meinir Jones. We were successful at the 2021 Welsh Start-Up Awards in September, winning in the Mobile and Emerging Technology Category.

As a business owner, why did you decide to establish your business in Wales?

We felt we needed to diversify our business activities in light of the pandemic and were particularly attracted by the high-growth sector in Wales, but also we are aware that the AgriTech revolution is underway, and we want to play a small part in this locally.

What about M-SParc attracted you to become a tenant there?

The collaborative energy, the “can-do” spirit and creative support were all things that have attracted us to M-SParc … as well as the coffee!

As a tech start-up, the “cynefin” (environment) in M-SParc has been very valuable in giving us the confidence to plough ahead with guidance from people with a range of different experiences and perspectives. We really do think that all the ingredients you need to develop a AgriTech business exists in this part of Cymru.

Where do you see dewin.tech in five years’ time?

We're aiming to bring five commercially-viable tech solutions to the market in the first five years of Dewin, and when we achieve this, as we expect the Dewin team to be slightly larger and pioneering in its emerging fields of interest.

Explain what being involved in Den y Dreigiau means for you and your business?

We need to learn very swiftly about the investment scene in the tech world. Being involved is going to provide us with valuable experience and we hope to finish the process more streetwise about how things work, and if all goes well, with a mentor willing to share his/her experience and knowledge with us.

We're aiming to secure mentorship from Den y Dreigiau that will guide us through the world of funding and investment. We expect it to help us clarify our plan for scaling-up and brining products to market in a successful and efficient way.

Where can we learn more about your business?

Pop over to our website www.dewin.tech or find us on Twitter (@techdewin) and Instagram (@dewin_tech).