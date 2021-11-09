Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

COP Cymru Regional Roadshows – Clean Transport

Cardiff Capital Region Energy & Environment Home Page Original Content Transport & Logistics
SHARE
,

The COP26 Regional Roadshows are a UK wide series of events happening during the United Nations Climate Change Conference, being held in Glasgow, including 4 here in Wales which are taking place from 4th – 10th November.

The final of the four COP Cymru regional roadshows will focus on clean transport – To reach Wales’ net zero goal, low-carbon transport must become the norm

Clare Cameron,  Transport Development Officer Cardiff Capital Region chats to Business News about the clean transport event, taking place Wednesday 10th November, explaining what viewers can expect to gain from registering for the session.

There are four virtual events- 1 for each region in Wales- North, Mid, South East and South West- and are being filmed from locations at Anglesey, Powys, Carmarthenshire and Cardiff.

All the roadshows have been shaped by people from across Wales, highlighting some really exciting homegrown best practice and enabling important conversations around the climate action and natures recovery.

 

SHARE

COP Cymru is a series of events that provide an opportunity for stakeholders and everyone in Wales to engage in important conversations about climate change through:

– The launch of the new Net Zero Wales Plan on 28 October where Ministers will set out the next stage in our pathway (2021 to 2025) to net zero by 2050.
– Four Regional Roadshow events across Wales (between 4 and 10 November) highlighting examples of best practice and allowing participants to engage in important conversations around the key COP26 Presidency Programme themes. All Regional Roadshows are open to the public as virtual events.
– Wales Climate Week (from 22 to 26 November) a five-day nationwide conversation on the Net Zero Wales plan and the collective action needed, to ensure Wales meets its climate change targets and adapts to the changing weather patterns we are already experiencing.

All COP Cymru events will be broadcast live on the Live Content page. Registered delegates can also access ‘on-demand’ content, information on fringe events and other resources, or contact the organisers of Wales Climate Week by navigating our home page menu options.
 

Related Articles

Cardiff Capital Region Appoints New Programme Director

Cardiff Capital Region Receives Overwhelming Support from Councils

Cardiff Capital Region Supports Bid for New Channel 4 HQ

COP Cymru

 