TMPR Appoints New Senior Marketing and PR Consultant

TMPR, the Penarth-based B2B PR and marketing agency, has expanded its client services team with the appointment of Abby Davies as Senior Marketing and PR Consultant.

This newly created role strengthens the agency’s capacity, enhances sector expertise, and marks the next stage in a sustainable growth strategy, it said.

As Senior Marketing and PR Consultant, Abby will lead the development of a new team with a specialist focus on the education, healthcare, and technology sectors. Servicing the marketing and PR needs of existing clients, Abby takes responsibility for creative production, campaign management and the delivery of impactful PR content.

Abby joins the business with a wealth of experience in the marketing industry, most recently from St. Joseph’s Hospital, Newport, where she led overall marketing strategy as well as internal and external communications. Throughout her career, Abby has managed communications for B2B businesses, enhancing brand reputation and engaging key stakeholders across multiple channels.

Abby said:

“I’m delighted to have joined TMPR, a company that aligns with my personal values and empowers growth. One of my main career drivers is a passion for creative marketing and I am dedicated to helping clients achieve their business goals through effective marketing strategies and PR – something I believe TMPR excels at. The company has grown over the past year, implementing sustainable changes to its operations and overall business strategy. I’m excited to be part of this journey.”

Over the past year TMPR has made significant investment in its growth, increasing headcount by 50%, piloting a new graduate scheme, marking 13 years in business, and launching a full rebrand – all while delivering high-profile client projects.

Louise Morgan, founder and Director of TMPR, said: