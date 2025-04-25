Biggest Feature Film Shot Entirely in Wales Is Released

The biggest feature film to be shot entirely in Wales has been released on Netflix.

HAVOC, starring Tom Hardy and written/directed by Welsh-born Gareth Evans (The Raid, Apostle, Gangs of London) follows a deal gone wrong and a bruised detective having to fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician's estranged son. The production was shot at Great Point Studios in Cardiff, Dragon Studios in Bridgend and on location across South Wales.

The drama is the latest in a long line of major TV and film productions filmed in Wales with Welsh Government backing through Creative Wales: from HBO’s House of the Dragon, to Amazon’s recently announced Young Sherlock and the much-acclaimed recent cinematic release Mr Burton.

The £28.6 million of production funding Creative Wales has invested so far in the screen sector is projected to bring an additional £342 million of additional spend into the Welsh economy, meaning for every £1 it has invested, Creative Wales has seen nearly £12 invested back in the Welsh economy. This investment has delivered 420 trainee placements and apprenticeships, ensuring a thriving pipeline of skilled professionals.

Wales has become one of Netflix’s key production hubs, and has been the filming location for iconic shows like the hit Netfix original Sex Education which was shot at various locations across South Wales over four seasons. With Creative Wales support the teen comedy drama was able to create a significant amount of job opportunities locally, as well as over 60 trainee and apprenticeship positions for young Welsh creatives, many of whom went on to secure full time roles.

An economic impact report recently published by Netflix revealed that its productions in Wales have contributed over £200 million to the UK economy since 2020, supporting over 500 businesses from all over Wales in that time.

Netflix has ensured that HAVOC will be available to view with Welsh-language subtitles, much like The Adam Project starring Ryan Reynolds and Dal Y Mellt which was the first S4C Welsh-language drama picked up by Netflix.

Anna Mallet, Vice President of Production, UK, Netflix, said:

“From Sex Education to The Crown, and now to HAVOC, some of our most beloved titles were filmed or produced in Wales. Blessed with incredible creative talent and beautiful natural landscapes, Wales is an amazing place to make entertainment, so Netflix is delighted that our Welsh productions can continue to create such enduring cultural and economic opportunities.”

Culture Minister, Jack Sargeant, said: