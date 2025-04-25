Welsh Entrepreneur Wins Titles at Global Women’s Awards

A Welsh entrepreneur has been recognised for three major awards at the internationally acclaimed Women Changing the World Awards.

Natasha Leigh Bray from Bridgend was awarded first place in both the People’s Choice Global Impact and the Wellness and Wellbeing Program categories for her HeartHealing® modality and certification, and received an honourable mention in Therapy & Counselling Services.

She was the only Welsh woman to be a finalist and winner at the global ceremony honouring the achievements of women from around the world.

Opening and closing the awards were Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, and Dr. Tererai Trent, a leading global voice for women’s education and empowerment.

Natasha said:

“It’s not often I am speechless… but it’s very hard to put into words the energy, the electricity and the power felt being in a room with hundreds of women truly changing the world in all industries, cultures and countries. I cannot even describe the honour it is to even be considered as a finalist alongside all of the powerful world changing women I have met at this event, let alone recognised in three categories. This is definitely up there with being one of my most memorable achievements to date.”

A former social worker, Natasha decided to leave the profession in 2017 and dedicate herself full-time to the business she had been building alongside her job. A few years later, she developed the HeartHealing® modality.

Natasha founded her second business, the School of Healing Mastery in 2021, where she teaches her HeartHealing® modality to others. The therapeutic approach combines modern psychology with holistic healing.