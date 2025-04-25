Charitable Foundation Seeks Runners to Support Grassroots Sport Through Cardiff Half Marathon

Runners who are looking to secure a space in the 2025 Cardiff Half Marathon can do so by running for the Run 4 Wales (R4W) Charitable Foundation.

Run 4 Wales aims to deliver world-class events with a positive social agenda. It said that its events provide a platform to champion equality and diversity, mental and physical health, women’s running, community regeneration, volunteering, charity fundraising and environmental sustainability.

As a not-for-profit social enterprise, surpluses generated by Run 4 Wales are invested into the R4W Charitable Foundation which supports and gives funding to grassroot sport and community projects.

There are 50 spaces available to run for the R4W Charitable Foundation. Those who wish to do so can enter the Cardiff Half for £10 when pledging to raise £250 for the charity. They will also receive an exclusive team running vest if they manage to raise £75 by 8th August.

Extreme endurance athlete and adventurer and broadcaster, Lowri Morgan, will be spearheading the R4W Charitable Foundation running team.

Lowri, who is also on the charity’s board of trustees, said:

“The Run 4 Wales Charitable Foundation is extremely passionate about increasing participation and diversity in physical activity in Wales. “The charity has so far been able to invest £1 million into grassroots sport and community projects within Wales and our team of runners will help us achieve an even greater impact. “By joining our team at the Cardiff Half Marathon, you’ll not only be achieving something incredible yourself, but by fundraising, you’ll also be helping children, young people and adults across Wales take their first steps towards a more active and healthier life.”

All money raised will enable the charitable foundation to continue investing in grassroots sport and community projects.

Since it was founded in 2015 money has been used to provide funding to the Welsh Schools Athletics Association, creating District, National and International Competition opportunities for school-age athletes.

Funding has also been invested in Run Wales, Welsh Athletics’ social running programme which aims to inspire and encourage adults in Wales to run. It has helped to set up more than 100 social running groups across Wales and supported 48 parkrun events.

It has also provided race entries and training support for more than 1,000 first time runners from diverse groups thanks to initiatives like the ABW 500 and R4W 100 Clubs.

More recently the R4W Charitable Foundation has looked to drive an increase in running diversity and children’s activity in Wales.

It’s provided funding into the Daily Mile, a scheme which looks to improve the physical, social and mental health and wellbeing of children. It encourages schools to get their pupils outside for 15 minutes each day to run, jog or walk a mile in the fresh air with their friends.

Another initiative is Starting Blocs, a programme which introduces children to the world of athletics, allowing them to learn key movement skills through games that are designed to teach them the foundations of running, jumping and throwing.

It is also continuing to help the Mwslima Running Club, a Cardiff based Muslim women’s running club, through facilitating track sessions and enrolling members onto the Leadership in Running Fitness Course to ensure they’re fully qualified and equipped with the knowledge they need to help the club, and its members, thrive.