Thomas Carroll’s Alisha Edwards becomes President of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Cardiff

Alisha Edwards, Account Executive at Thomas Carroll, has been elected as the new president of the Cardiff arm of the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII).

Alisha, who joined the independent employee-owned risk management business last year, has been a member of the Insurance Institute of Cardiff for several years and will now hold the presidency for the next two years.

The CII is a professional body which is dedicated to building public trust in the insurance industry and it has a network of local institutes across the UK, which represents each region. The Insurance Institute of Cardiff has nearly 2,000 members and its activity is shaped by a committee of like-minded individuals that share the same passion for the industry.

Alisha said:

“I am truly honoured to be elected as President of the Insurance Institute of Cardiff. It’s a privilege to serve in this role, and I feel incredibly fortunate to work alongside such a dedicated and talented council. Our passion and commitment will undoubtedly make the next few years successful and it’s a chance to give back to the industry and community that has shaped my career. “Our industry has faced significant challenges with recruitment over the recent years, with fewer new professionals entering the field. However, our local council has ambitious plans and has already begun laying the groundwork and attracting new talent will be a key focus over the next two years. We all share the same passion for making a real impact and are committed to raising our profile of our sector to ensure insurance becomes a career of choice.”

Alisha added:

“Our sector offers incredible career opportunities across a diverse range of roles. The prospects are fantastic and it’s our responsibility to showcase this – whether through career outreach, jobs fairs, or educational initiatives in schools, colleges and universities. “The reality is that few people leave school or higher education actively seeking a career in insurance- it’s simply not perceived that way. Yet, while many of us fall into the industry by chance the opportunities it offers are truly exceptional.”

Matt Ward, Regional Membership Manager of the CII, said:

“The Insurance Institute of Cardiff is one of the most vibrant and progressive local institutes in the network and it is fantastic that Alisha has been elected as President. She embodies the passion and drive needed to keep the institute moving forward and will be a brilliant leader during her term as President.”

Cardiff’s CII committee delivers more than 45 CPD events annually, covering everything from technical knowledge, market trends to essential soft skills and critical workplace topics like neurodiversity, wellbeing, menopause. These events are led by some of the industry’s most respected trainers and experts.

It is also launching a Future Leaders Programme, recognising the importance of succession planning and supporting members in their career progression.

Alisha continued: