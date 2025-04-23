New Funding Aims to Forge Community Cohesion

Cardiff Council is inviting applications from constituted community groups and third sector organisations for grant funding to help build cohesive and resilient communities.

Funded by the UK Government's Shared Prosperity Fund, small grants of up to £2,000 are available to support projects and initiatives that promote community cohesion. Funding can be used for events, activities, supportive literature, or building community capacity.

To be eligible, projects must align with several of the following objectives:

Celebrating diversity

Countering the effects of hate, hateful narratives, disinformation, and misinformation

Reducing community tensions

Community capacity building

Supporting community cohesion

Promoting equality across all protected characteristics (Equality Act 2010)

Promoting cohesive communities (Future Generations Act)

Significant equality events

Support inclusion, integration, tackle loneliness and isolation, identify commonality through shared interests and experiences, and celebrate the culture and heritage of the area.

Cabinet Member for Public Health & Equality, Cllr Julie Sangani, said:

“We're inviting groups and organisations to share their ideas for fostering cohesive and resilient communities. We're seeking initiatives that help citizens from different backgrounds build positive relationships, feel safe in their neighbourhoods, and cultivate mutual respect and shared values.”

Applications are invited from constituted and established voluntary organisation or community groups that have a bank or building society account in the name of the organisation.

Collaboration between groups/organisations applying for the funding is strongly encouraged. In exceptional circumstances, partnership applications (more than two groups working together on a project) of up to £5,000 will be considered.

Exclusions apply to how the funding can be used and applicants are encouraged to read the eligibility criteria in the application form carefully before applying.

Each application will be assessed, and final decisions made by panel. Projects will need to be finalised by the end of March 2026.

Successful projects will be expected to provide regular progress updates and a final report by the end of March 2026 containing evidence such as a full evaluation of numbers of attendees, events, volunteers, testimonials, photographs, and evidence of delivery.