Padel Club Expands with New Venue in Cardiff Bay Retail Park

Padel club Padium is opening in Cardiff, marking the firm's first expansion beyond London.

The new 35,000-square-foot club in Cardiff Bay Retail Park will feature eight indoor courts, making it the largest and most advanced padel venue in Wales. Set to open in late summer 2025, the club will offer premium facilities and professional coaching.

The firm said that Cardiff's strong sporting culture, combined with the fast-growing popularity of padel tennis, makes the city an ideal location for Padium’s expansion. Currently, padel facilities in Cardiff are limited to a handful of outdoor courts, with no dedicated indoor premium clubs.

Houman Ashrafzadeh, Founder of Padium, said:

“Bringing Padium to Cardiff is a significant milestone. The demand for high-quality padel facilities in Wales is at an all-time high, and we’re excited to introduce our premium offering to this vibrant sporting city. Cardiff Bay’s transformation makes it the perfect location for our next club, bringing together high-performance sport and lifestyle in a way that has resonated with London’s growing padel community.”

The new venue will feature state-of-the-art courts, a cafe/bar, pro shop, co-working space, players’ lounge, luxury changing facilities, and a spa with a sauna and plunge pools.

Padium has already taken possession of the site, with construction underway.