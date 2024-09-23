Times Good University Guide Ranks Wrexham University Top in Wales for Teaching Quality

Teaching quality at Wrexham University has been ranked top in Wales – and fourth in the UK – in the newly published Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025.

This is the latest national recognition for teaching at the University in recent weeks, as earlier this month the institution was ranked top in Wales for both teaching and assessment – as well as in the top 10 in the UK – in the Guardian University Guide 2025. It was also rated second in Wales for teaching excellence, and in the top 10 across the UK, in the Daily Mail University Guide 2025.

The institution has also come out top for social inclusion in England and Wales for the seventh consecutive year in the Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025, as well as second in Wales for student experience.

The social inclusion league table is based on the proportion of students from a range of diverse backgrounds, which are typically less represented in higher education – for example, mature students, students with declared disabilities and first in family to go to university.

The institution has also risen 54 places up for graduate prospects from last year’s league table.

Wrexham University also achieved a strong set of results in the following subject areas:

Criminology – ranked top in the UK for both teaching quality and student experience, as well as overall top in Wales and in the top 10 in the UK.

Nursing – ranking top in the UK for both teaching quality and student experience – and joint first in the UK for graduate prospects. Overall, the subject ranked top in Wales and fifth in the UK.

Allied Health subjects – ranking first in Wales – and in the top 10 in the UK – for teaching quality and joint top in the UK for graduate prospects.

Social Work – ranking first in Wales for teaching quality.

Professor Joe Yates, Vice-Chancellor of Wrexham University, said: