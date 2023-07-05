Third Phase of Llandrindod Wells Housing Development Begins

Newydd Housing Association has begun their third phase of a housing development in Llandrindod Wells, Powys, that will offer 79 new homes to local people.

The £18.6million development, built in partnership with Newydd and Powys County Council and funded in part by Welsh Government Social Housing Grant, will offer a mix of 1 bedroom apartments, 2 bedroom bungalows and 2, 3 and 4 bedroom houses for affordable rent. These homes are in addition to 55 homes on Ithon Road already completed by Newydd in 2021.

After achieving planning consent in October last year, these new timber framed homes, built by contractors J.G.Hale Construction Ltd, will be fitted with air source heat pumps and will also feature photovoltaic solar panels, helping to reduce carbon footprint and energy bills.

Cllr Matthew Dorrance, Powys County Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys, said,

“I’m delighted that Newydd have started their third phase of this housing development in Llandrindod Wells which will see more new homes built for local people. “One of the priorities of the council is to tackle the housing emergency in the county and that can only be achieved by building high-quality, energy efficient affordable housing. By working with our housing association partners, we will do everything possible to build more social housing that meets the needs of our residents.”

Jason Wroe, Chief Executive of Newydd said,

“We’re looking forward to building more affordable homes for local people in Llandrindod Wells, having already completed 55 homes in 2021. This fantastic scheme will not only help contribute towards meeting our net zero targets but will also provide local residents with homes that are safe, warm and affordable. We are looking forward to seeing these finished properties in 2025 but in the meantime I would like to thank all our partners who have worked hard to get us to this stage.”

Andrew Collins, Contracts Manager at J.G.Hale Construction said,

“We are delighted to be yet again collaborating with Newydd on the next phase of this development. We fully support their energy efficiency and sustainability objectives. J.G. Hale Construction and our sister company Seven Oaks Modular are recognised for our commitment to innovative, eco-friendly design, quality materials and sustainable building practices. We are also committed to using local sub-contractors and suppliers on every project we work on.”

Other members of the design team employed on this new housing scheme include RPA Group, Smart Associates, Asbri Planning, Chamberlain Moss King, Indigo Safety Management and Fiona Cloke Associates.

It is hoped these homes will be complete during summer 2025. Local residents interested in renting these properties need to register with Homes in Powys to apply.