The Tipping Point: Where Next for Health and Care in Wales?

Born from the ruins of a world in crisis, the NHS is an enduring testament to the extraordinary things that happen when people come together for the common good.

For 75 years, the NHS has been the bedrock of our society; protecting our communities, our friends, and our families. The NHS has achieved so much, but now faces unprecedented global challenges, including Covid-19, ageing populations, and the climate emergency.

We are at a tipping point. It is time for us to face these challenges together and rebuild our NHS to thrive in tomorrow’s world. We've done it before, and we can do it again.

The Bevan Commission will host a major conference on the 5/6 July for open and honest conversations about the future of our health service.

This conference will include talks by a wide range of internationally renowned speakers, including:

First Minister Rt Hon Mark Drakeford MS

Professor Sir Chris Ham

Lord Nigel Crisp KCB

Sir Frank Atherton, CMO

Professor Sir Don Berwick

Dame Sue Bailey

Professor Sir Michael Marmott

Professor Sir Andy Haines

Derek Walker, Future Generations Commissioner

Minister for Health and Social Services, Eluned Morgan, MS

Judith Paget, CBE

Sir David Haslam, CBE

Professor Donna Hall, CB

We will also have a dynamic range of stimulating breakout sessions from innovative health and care professionals. The Bevan Commission is committed to ensuring that this conference is as accessible as it can be. We would like to thank all those who are making this possible, including our sponsors, speakers, and the Celtic Manor for hosting our event.

More information: www.bevancommission.org/tipping-point

For press enquiries, contact Communications Manager Hugh McCann: [email protected]