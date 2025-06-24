​​The Times Top 50 Employers for Gender Equality 2025 Announced​

Business in the Community (BITC), The King’s Responsible Business Network, has announced The Times Top 50 Employers for Gender Equality 2025.

The Times Top 50 Employers for Gender Equality is the UK’s most highly profiled and well-established listing of employers taking action to create workplaces where everyone, regardless of gender, can thrive.

The Times Top 50 Employers for Gender Equality annual awards process recognises employers that are demonstrating their commitment to embedding gender equality into all levels of their organisations and are challenging others to follow their example. Applicants are examined on the policies and cultural interventions they have put in place to ensure gender equality, including addressing pay disparities, ensuring progression, offering flexible working and family-friendly policies, and tackling sexual harassment.

While many employers are working to ensure workplace gender equality, this year the results indicate that more businesses are proactive when it comes to sexual harassment and are working hard to develop inclusive cultures. However, flexible working is becoming more challenging for many businesses. Additionally, policies that support parents, carers and specific groups of women still need to improve.

It says that businesses must address these risks and the slow pace of change, adopting proven measures to drive greater gender equity, taking action by:

Embedding flexible working, proven to lead to a more inclusive working world

Ensuring equitable support for parents and carers in the workplace, regardless of gender or who they provide care for

Enhancing transparency around pay – including salary details on job adverts and being clear about how rewards are set

Taking active, dedicated efforts to surface and address the ongoing issue of sexual harassment

Ensuring an intersectional approach, collecting data and addressing the barriers faced by different groups of women in the workforce (i.e. women in low paid roles)

BITC’s gender equality campaign focuses on equality for all genders and those who do not identify as a gender.

Kieran Harding, Acting Chief Executive of Business in the Community, said:

“The businesses that have achieved Top 50 status in The Times Top 50 Employers for Gender Equality this year have demonstrated their unwavering commitment to championing gender equality as a priority for their organisation. “Now, more than ever, employers must continue to take action on gender equality creating workplaces where employees reach their true potential. Success in a changing and volatile world demands diverse, inclusive organisations where all can contribute and thrive. Progress on gender equality isn’t just ‘good for women’ and wider society, it’s vital for business and its bottom line. “Congratulations to the businesses that have made the list this year. I encourage every business to continue working hard on gender equality and to work with Business in the Community to inspire and challenge others to make progress too.”

The Times Top 50 Employers for Gender Equality 2025 are: