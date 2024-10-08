How Business and Community Collaboration is Driving Transformation in Newport

Alassim Mohamed grew up in Pill, Newport, but throughout his childhood he was unaware of the host of major companies – and therefore potential job opportunities – right on his doorstep.

When he graduated he worked in a community development role, supporting local businesses and residents, and addressing challenges such as housing and social inclusion.

Earlier this year he became the Strategic Partnerships Manager for Business in the Community’s (BITC) Newport Place Programme.

“I’ve lived in Pill my whole life and went through the local school system. I’ve always been involved in community volunteering, so this role felt like a natural progression for me,” he says.

The BITC Newport Place Programme is a powerful initiative aimed at bringing together businesses, local authorities, and community organisations to tackle some of Newport’s most pressing challenges.

The programme operates on the principle that businesses can make a meaningful and long-lasting impact on the areas in which they operate, provided they work in collaboration with local communities and listen to their needs. By doing so, the Newport Place Programme aims to create a more resilient, inclusive, and vibrant city.

Newport was chosen as the first location in Wales for BITC’s Place Programme due to a combination of factors. Tracy Rees, director of BITC in Wales, explains that the decision was based on a set of criteria designed to identify areas most in need of support.

“We look at the levels of deprivation, poverty, low educational attainment, and high unemployment. Newport ranked particularly high in these areas,” she says.

Newport also had higher levels of people with health issues, compounded by limited access to services and employment opportunities.

Crucially, Newport not only met the criteria of need, but it also offered the potential for success. With a strong business base, including a growing semiconductor cluster, there was already an ecosystem in place that BITC could draw on.

“We chose Newport because it’s a city with significant challenges, but also with the businesses and networks in place to help address them. We had buy-in from local businesses and from Newport City Council, and that gave us the confidence to launch the programme there,” adds Tracy.

What drew Alassim to the Newport Place Programme was the opportunity to take the skills he had developed and apply them at a larger scale, with a focus on citywide impact.

“I was excited by the challenge of driving lasting change across Newport. The opportunity to collaborate across sectors – public, private, and third sector – was really motivating,” he explains.

Alassim is particularly passionate about ensuring that the programme brings businesses into communities where they have not traditionally been involved.

“I went to Duffryn High School, and just around the corner is the Office for National Statistics (ONS). We learned about the ONS in school, but many people just don’t realise it is located in Newport, and many students were unaware of the employment opportunities there,” he recalls.

He sees the Place Programme as a way to bridge that gap between local businesses and the community, ensuring that young people and residents are aware of the opportunities on their doorstep.

For Alassim, one of the most striking aspects of the Newport Place Programme is that it’s the first time he’s seen major businesses take an active role in communities like Pill.

“This is the first time I’ve seen big businesses really present in the community,” he says.

He believes this presence can make a real difference, particularly in areas where opportunities for young people are often limited or unknown.

“There are huge opportunities in Newport, especially with the semiconductor cluster, but not enough people know about them,” he says.

Looking to the future, Alassim has clear priorities for the Newport Place Programme. His first focus is on building strong, trusting relationships with stakeholders across Newport, from businesses to local authorities and community groups. He emphasises the importance of continuing to consult with the community to ensure that their needs remain central to the programme’s efforts.

“Our approach is deliberately community-led,” he says. “We need to understand the obstacles people face and work with them to find effective solutions. “I want Newport to become a city known for its resilience, inclusivity, and innovation.”

With businesses like Mott MacDonald, Linklaters, KLA, the Celtic Collection, the University of South Wales and Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water already on board, the programme is already recording huge successes and gaining momentum, but Alassim is keen to bring more businesses into the fold.

“The more businesses we have involved, the better we can support communities across Newport,” he says.

Find out more about the BITC Newport Place Programme here: https://www.bitc.org.uk/place-focus-cities/#newport