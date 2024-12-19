‘The Community is Doing a Lot for Itself – It Just Needs a Little Bit of a Boost’

For PwC, being part of the Business in the Community (BITC) Newport Place Programme is a way to offer extra resources to a community already striving to helping itself.

The programme is a collaborative initiative designed to drive positive change in Newport by uniting businesses, community organisations, and public sector partners. With a focus on improving social and economic outcomes, it encourages businesses to provide expertise, resources, and networks to empower the community.

Wendy Edwards, People Director for the Consulting Line of Service at PwC’s Cardiff office, first encountered the Newport Place Programme through her seat on the BITC Wales Leadership Board. As a Newport resident, Wendy was keen to get involved, recognising the potential to make a meaningful impact.

One of PwC’s notable contributions to date is the delivery of its Tech She Can campaign to schools in Newport. The programme encourages children – particularly girls – to consider careers in STEM fields through interactive workshops.

Wendy said:

“We’ve delivered sessions at Pill Primary School, and the feedback was amazing. Some of the children even asked if we could come back every Friday. That enthusiasm led us to deliver an online version, reaching 800 children from various schools.”

PwC also organised a memorable trip for youngsters from Pill to attend a PwC staff pantomime at Cardiff’s New Theatre.

“We provided transport and snacks, giving the children an experience they might not otherwise have had,” said Wendy.

Beyond one-off initiatives, PwC integrates its One Firm One Day event into the programme. This annual volunteering and fundraising day sees more than half of PwC’s Cardiff office staff participate in activities such as gardening, litter picking, and delivering skills workshops.

Wendy explained:

“It’s a great way for our team to use their volunteering days while engaging with harder-to-reach communities.”

For PwC, involvement in the Newport Place Programme is more than community outreach; it’s also a way to enhance workforce diversity and support future talent pipelines.

Wendy said:

“It’s an opportunity to raise awareness about careers in professional services for individuals who may not have role models in this space. It’s about opening doors and showing what’s possible.”

Reflecting on the programme’s long-term potential, Wendy said:

“Newport is a culturally diverse town with untapped talent. It’s about helping that talent reach its potential and improving the prosperity of Newport. “The community is already doing a lot for itself – it just needs a little bit of a boost here and there from different organisations with things that they really can’t resource themselves.”

Wendy encouraged other businesses to get involved, highlighting the collective impact: