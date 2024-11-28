University of South Wales Adds its Support to Second Business in the Community Place Programme

The University of South Wales (USW) is expanding its collaboration with Business in the Community’s (BITC) Place Programme by supporting both of the scheme’s Welsh locations.

USW is a cornerstone of the BITC Newport Place Programme, offering critical support, engagement, and leadership since the programme's pilot phase in 2020.

With its Exchange Business Support Hub in Newport and a strong civic engagement mission, USW has helped shape the programme's direction, ensuring it addresses the community’s real needs.

USW’s involvement with BITC initially began as a collaborative pilot focused on business support.

“Our engagement with BITC came at an ideal time as we were launching the Exchange business support hub and actively developing our civic engagement goals,” said Julie Bellamy, Director of Engagement and Enterprise at USW.

From the beginning, the university recognised the programme’s potential and made a long-term commitment. When BITC transitioned from pilot to formal programme, USW joined the steering group, committed to amplifying local impact. Now it is set to play a similar role with BITC’s second Welsh Place Programme, in Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT).

Key to the programme’s success in Newport has been the series of ‘community and business conversations’ hosted by USW at its Newport campus. These sessions invited local businesses, community groups, and residents to discuss the most pressing issues facing Newport. The conversations helped shaped the programme to focus on four central themes – employment and skills, housing, transport, and the cost of living.

“The conversations allowed us to listen directly to the community, ensuring our efforts were based on their real needs, not assumptions,” said Julie.

This direct engagement has proven valuable, enabling USW to refine its own contributions to align with community priorities. By listening to these diverse voices, the university has tailored its support initiatives, such as skills sessions and business support, to serve local interests more effectively. Recently, the university launched a new Business and Community Engagement Hub at its Newport campus, shaped by feedback gathered through the Place Programme.

The university’s civic mission is further supported through dedicated volunteering days, which allow staff and students to contribute time and skills to local causes.

“Our volunteering efforts range from school enterprise days and STEM sessions to collaboration with community groups on various projects,” said Julie.

This ongoing involvement builds stronger relationships between the university and the local community, fostering a shared sense of purpose.

The partnership with BITC has also opened doors for USW to expand its impact beyond Newport. The university is now playing a central role in BITC’s new Place Programme in RCT, where USW has its Pontypridd campus.

“We’re excited to bring our experience in Newport to the RCT project,” Julie said. “It’s an opportunity to deepen our community ties, tailor our approach, and support more communities.”

USW views its active involvement in both the Newport and upcoming RCT Place Programmes as a core part of its commitment to collaboration and inclusivity, working not only to drive economic growth but also to raise aspirations and improve life chances across the region.

Julie’s message to other local businesses is: