Business in the Community Launches New Place Programme in Rhondda Cynon Taf

Business in the Community (BITC) has launched its newest Place programme in Rhondda Cynon Taf to provide much-needed support to the local community and to actively address and tackle inequalities impacting people living and working in the region.

The launch comes as data shows that unemployment in Rhondda Cynon Taf sits at 4.9% – higher than the Welsh average of 2.9%.[1] In addition, Rhondda Cynon Taf is ranked as the fourth most deprived local authority area in Wales with 17.5% of the region falling into the top 10% of deprived areas across Wales.

BITC’s Rhondda Cynon Taf Place programme will focus on three key areas:

Supporting education, employment and skills activities to help improve confidence, self-esteem and raise aspiration in the local community, through improving educational attainment, increasing the number of people with necessary high-level skills and qualifications and increasing the number of people in good quality employment.

Building community resilience, through fostering a sense of pride, enabling communities to be resourceful and self-sufficient and improving the wellbeing of future generations.

Reducing carbon emissions, achieving net zero and improving nature in the region, through creating more green spaces and growing spaces, enabling people to gain the necessary green skills and using local energy plans to reduce fuel poverty and make energy bills more affordable.

The Rhondda Cynon Taf Place programme is part of BITC’s wider Place programme, working in communities across the UK that are at risk of being left behind. BITC works with businesses, local government and voluntary groups to deliver long-term impact, transform lives and help communities thrive.

The Place programme in Rhondda Cynon Taf has an established Steering Committee that will work alongside BITC. The Steering Group is made up of business leaders from companies including Principality Building Society, Rhondda Cynon Taf Council, Dwr Cymru, South Wales Police, University of South Wales, ACT Training, Interlink, Willis Construction, Coleg y Cymoedd, Rhondda Housing Association and Network Recruitment Wales.

Tony Smith, Chief Impact and Governance Officer at Principality Building Society, said:

“At Principality, we’re committed to creating social value, and for many of us, being a force for good is a personal mission as well as a professional obligation. The work we aim to do on the ground with a group of inspirational organisations to deliver the RCT Place Programme, is about tackling the big issues at a local level, lifting communities, creating opportunities and restoring pride. It’s about ensuring that everyone, regardless of their background, has the chance to succeed. “For me, this isn’t just a programme, it’s a promise. A promise to work together, innovate and create lasting impact for the people and places we care about the most.”

Julie Bellamy, Director of Engagement and Enterprise at the University of South Wales, said:

“At the University of South Wales our vision is to change lives and the world for the better, and we are committed to improving the well-being of the communities that we serve. Central to this commitment is our role as a founding member of both the Newport and Rhondda Cynon Taf Place Programmes, and we are incredibly proud to host the RCT launch event at our Pontypridd campus this week. “Through our work with BITC in Newport, we know that positive results are best achieved through partnership, listening and a shared vision, and we are excited to expand this collaborative approach to make a sustainable impact in RCT.”

Paul Mee, Chief Executive of Rhondda Cynon Taf Council, said:

“The Council is delighted that the BITC Place Programme is coming to Rhondda Cynon Taf, and we look forward to being part of this exciting programme which aims to bring together business, the public sector and our communities to make a real and positive difference to people’s lives.”

Tracy Rees, Wales Director at Business in the Community, said:

“At BITC, our mission is to transform lives and help communities across the UK to thrive. We have been working for more than 40 years around the UK in communities that need it most, because we know that if businesses, local government and community organisations work together, we can give much-needed to support to communities in need, make long-term impact and create lasting change.”

During the recent cold weather in Wales, BITC and local businesses in Rhondda Cynon Taf worked together to provide and distribute hot water bottles and blankets to those in need in the region. A £2,000 donation from Pennant Walters supported the procurement of hot water bottles and blankets which were distributed by partner organisations including Rhondda Housing Association and Citizens Advice Bureau Pontypridd.